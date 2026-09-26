Little Paradise is well in on the handicaps

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Little Paradise and Zac Purton have formed a lethal partnership, securing four wins from six pairings. They recombine in the Celebration Cup (1,400m) at Sha Tin on Sept 27.

Race 1 (1,200M)

6 Only U bids to give James Cummings his first Hong Kong winner. He gets the services of Zac Purton, and last week’s Happy Valley trial suggested a horse in good form.

1 Robot Knight should lead from barrier 3 and will give a sight. Will take some running down.

5 Happy Action met Robot Knight in the same trial and worked well, showing early speed to lead for an encouraging sign after his stable switch to Mark Newnham.

9 Gimme Five had no luck on stable debut for Me Tsui first-up, but he draws barrier 1 and Nichola Yuen has been booked to ride.

Race 2 (1,200M)

4 Little Monster was trapped wide without cover from barrier 13 first-up, yet he stuck on gamely from an on-pace position and was beaten only two and a half lengths into fifth. Gate 6 today is a big improvement.

8 Apex Glory would clearly be the one to beat but for drawing 12 of 12. Missed the start and found traffic in the straight first-up. Purton takes the reins.

10 Just Follow Me was trending the right way as a three-year-old last season and has trialled well for his return.

7 Navas G was finishing close up last season. Barrier 10 makes his return awkward. Keep safe.

Race 3 (1,400M)

1 Forever Fancy was held up from the 400m to the 300m first-up yet still ran an encouraging third. Barrier 1 should help.

3 Fortune Supernova is better than his first-up ninth suggests, having struck traffic in the straight. Purton takes over, which comes as no surprise.

11 Draco broke through impressively last start, and trainer Cody Mo hinted afterwards that there could still be more to come.

8 Silver Up has kept racing well while sliding down the ratings and maps better from a mid-gate.

Race 4 (1,000M)

12 Supreme Voyager was luckless first-up. He is worth an each-way look in a wide-open race.

13 Let’s Have Fun ran on well down the straight into third first-up and draws a better gate on the straight course.

9 Thunder Prince maps well again from barrier 12 and should get every chance.

6 Flowing Riches is drawn on the wrong side of the track, but he did win a race of this nature first-up last season.

Race 5 (1,200M)

6 Bright Mortar can bounce back to winning ways second-up. He could have won had he found clear galloping room late last time. He ticks all the right boxes.

2 Central Bank has trialled very well for his return. Between a drop in class and Purton’s booking, he is ready to make his mark in a race.

4 Natural High should get one of the runs of the race from barrier 3, and there was nothing wrong with his return trial.

10 Noble Deluxe went all the way at his last start, but can also come from off the speed. He loves the all-weather but has again drawn wide. Should still be in the mix.

Race 6 (1,400M)

5 Bucephalas is a tricky horse to catch, but he did win first-up last season. Barrier 3 offers far better conditions after a horror run of wide draws. He moved well in a recent trial and can show up.

13 Super Love has been hinting at another win. At his first-up run this season, he was strong late into fourth over 1,200m from a wide draw. The step-up to 1,400m is key to his chances.

3 Circuit Fiery will give a good sight from barrier 1. He has made a leap up the ratings, but he gets every favour to run to his mark.

8 Lucky Man has been in fine form since switching to Jimmy Ting, and it is interesting to see Purton booked to ride.

Race 7 (1,200M)

8 Bustling City took a clear liking to this track and distance when breaking through impressively at his first look at it, after trialling well on it all season. There is speed engaged here, which is a query.

1 Aurora Patch turned in a good first-up effort on turf, and the switch back to the all-weather is key. Having drawn wide in his last four starts, he gets a map upgrade from an inside gate.

2 Mighty Commander will benefit from how the race will unfold, after a big run into sixth from a wide draw first-up.

9 Packing King should map sweetly from barrier 3 on his all-weather debut. He has always trialled well on this surface.

Race 8 (1,400M)

6 Little Paradise is the one to beat at the weights and boasts an unblemished three-from-three record first-up. On paper, the one thing against him is a lack of speed. Purton will need him to avoid giving away too much ground.

3 Invincible Ibis is well weighted. His trials have been nice, and though he will be better over further in time, do not ignore him.

1 Galaxy Patch has plenty of weight to carry, but that was also the case last time when he ran Little Paradise down to a neck, and that horse carried 4lb (1.8kg) less.

5 Copartner Prance will try to pinch it from the front.

Race 9 (1,600M)

8 Packing Fighter was a late stable switch to Danny Shum, and his form lifted straight away. He won his final start in very smart fashion. Back up in Class 3 yet looks to have points in hand still.

13 Flying Knight can improve second-up at the mile after a fair eighth first-up over shorter, and barrier 1 should ensure he maps for every chance.

11 Shamus Storm was unlucky last time after a poor trip, which should not be the case from barrier 4. He trialled well for his return, and 1,600m fresh suits.

1 Amazing Partners has top weight first-up, which is the query, but he was consistent throughout last season and has more to come.

Race 10 (1,200M)

10 Geneva ticks the boxes. There is plenty of speed, which should suit him perfectly, as he can camp off the pace and have the last say.

3 Rising Force should get a smart ride from Purton. He usually leads, but Purton will not want to burn him up taking on the apprentice-ridden speed horses, so expect him to settle just off them in a prime spot.

2 Mugen has been trialling well for his return and will drop back before launching late.

9 Turquoise Velocity can make the most of barrier 1 in a fiercely competitive Class 2 sprint.

Race 11 (1,400M)

6 Circuit Champion endured a poor trip first-up from barrier 10, racing “very wide and without cover”, according to the stewards’ report. He still made good ground into fifth, and the run had merit. He gets another look.

2 The Red Hare also raced wide first-up but was not beaten far. Barrier 1 is a big boost to his map.

3 Aeroinvincible led first-up before fading late into fourth. He should come on for that and will give another good sight.

7 Complete Unknown capped last season with a breakthrough win at his sixth start, and he did it in style. He looks to have more to give this season, but barrier 14 is a problem.

Comments courtesy of the Hong Kong Jockey Club