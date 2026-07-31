Lapotheose up for German lap

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Lapotheose is unbeaten in four outings in France and will start as the favourite to notch a first overseas success in the Group 1 Preis der Diana (2,200m) in Dusseldorf on Aug 2.

1 Lapotheose

Unbeaten French raider. Rapidly went through the ranks in 2026 when three wins culminated in Group 2 ParisLongchamp success in May, in one of the main trials for the French Oaks. Absent since, but highest-rated horse in the field, so obvious claims. Might prefer softer ground than expected, though.

2 Soreanga

Corrected a weaker seasonal debut with gutsy win in a Hamburg Group 3 latest (short head from Believe In Me), making all over this trip. Represents major German connections (trainer won the German Derby in July) and cannot be left out of calculations.

3 Gua Lipa

Bit of a shock winner of a Berlin Diana trial in May but confirmed that form when fast-finishing third in Listed contest over 2,100m on this track, behind Night Breath and Giorgia, and running better than bare result. With trainer in flying form, she simply cannot be left out of calculations.

4 Believe In Me

Took her first two life-time starts as a juvenile, including at Listed level. Step-up to Group class has yielded mixed results but has been twice a runner-up at Group 3 level in 2026. A credit to her small yard, but this is tougher.

5 Night Breath

Represents major German owner-breeder, from one of his finest bloodlines. Unbeaten in two starts to date, including a Listed race at the track. Open to any amount of improvement and the trainer’s first choice, but the sire has not sired a European Group 1 winner yet and is generally not an influence for stamina.

6 Santa Catarina

Created a favourable impression when winning her debut as a juvenile and good again when taking a Group 3 over a mile in May. Disappointed in principal trial for this later that month (lost shoe) and absent since, but always highly thought of and cannot be ruled out for top yard.

7 Lady Evi

Started racing in Poland, where she was a three-time winner as a juvenile. Already Classic-placed in Group 2 Italian Oaks (2,100m) for current trainer, who has very good strike rate for this owner. Owners retained jockey on board but this is tougher.

8 Noble Lips

Trainer in flying form. This filly is a four-race maiden. Pick of form must be narrow defeat by subsequent Derby hero Dardanos in a Dortmund maiden. Was then placed twice, including at Group 3 level. But an outsider and, on breeding, would certainly prefer softer ground than anticipated.

9 Wintersonne

Unraced at two, and early promise when scoring twice at minor French tracks. Second in a German Group 3 but that does not look strong form in hindsight. Found wanting at Group level twice since. Up in trip now (which should suit on breeding) but a likely outsider.

10 Giorgia

Well-bred maiden whose rating spiked when second in Listed event on the track over 2,100m. Her previous form was nothing special, so only for the bold punter. Second colours for her trainer but he did win a major Derby trial with this jockey.

11 Aida

Scored on lifetime debut as a juvenile and four races in 2026 have yielded one second place at Listed class. Not beaten that far when fourth in a Diana trial at this track, but others preferred.

12 Sea The Storm

Became disappointing after early promise when trained in the UK. Now having her first start for this French-based stable. Will be an outsider.

13 The Magic Melody

Only started racing in May. Could not feature at Listed level and comes here fresh after scoring in a maiden against colts on July 12. One of the lower rated horses and huge step-up required.

14 Chista

A three-race maiden who comes with a low rating and will be a huge-odds outsider.

15 Nachteule

Unbeaten in two starts, including a Class 3 handicap in early May over this trip. Absent since. Stamina no issue and represents major owner-jockey-trainer combination. One of the lowest-rated horses in the field. Take on trust, but debut looked classy and can be up there.

16 Isfana

Took maiden at a small country track and rated more than 30lb below leading contenders. Outsider.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club