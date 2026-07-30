Lapotheose drives French raid in Group 1 Preis der Diana

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The Yann Barberot-trained Lapotheose (Alexis Pouchin) bringing up the last of her unbeaten sequence of four wins in the Group 2 Prix Saint-Alary (2,000m) at ParisLongchamp on May 10.

– The summer festival in German horse racing continues with the running of the 168th Henkel Preis der Diana or German Oaks at the Grafenberg racecourse in Dusseldorf on Aug 2.

With a total prize money of 500,000 euros (S$737,000) – 300,000 euros for the winning team alone – it is the richest race in Germany after the German Derby.

Inspired by the English Oaks held at Epsom since 1779, the Preis der Diana, which has been held since 1857, is one of the three-year-old filly classics which are particularly important tests for breeding.

Run over 2,200m, the Preis der Diana is one of seven German Group 1 races that attracts overseas contenders every year.

Two starters from France will provide that international touch, Lapotheose and Sea The Storm, with the former the likely favourite and who has drawn barrier No. 10.

Prepared by Yann Barberot, the Wootton Bassett filly is still unbeaten in four starts and recently won the Group 2 Prix Saint-Alary (2,000m) in ParisLongchamp on May 10, a race that entitled her to the “win and you’re in” rule.

By waiving the registration cost of 50,000 euros, the rule aims to attract top horses in order to consolidate the international rating of the German Oaks, which is so important for German thoroughbred breeding.

The last free ticket holder to score was the English-trained, John Gosden-trained and Frankie Dettori-ridden Miss Yoda in 2020.

German hopes rest mainly on the Marcel Weiss-trained Night Breath, who is also unbeaten in two starts in 2026, and already knows the demanding course that is Grafenberg.

After all, the daughter of Bated Breath won the Listed Diana Trial (2,100m) in Dusseldorf on June 20, ahead of her stablemate Giorgia, who will also be there on Aug 2.

Night Breath, who has drawn barrier 1, wears the colours of Sauerland’s Wittekindshof Stud Farm, a multiple winner of the Preis der Diana, most recently with Serienholde in 2016.

One trainer who will also feel in familiar territory is Andreas Wohler, who won his sixth Preis der Diana with Toskana Belle in 2022.

This year he has two hot irons in the fire with Soreanga (drawn in 5), most recently a Group 3 winner of the Stutenpreis (2,200m) in Hamburg on July 5, and Lady Evi (drawn in 12), second in the Group 3 Italian Oaks (2,100m) on June 21.

Another undefeated contender is the Peter Schiergen-trained Nachteule (drawn in 11), who is two from two, but who is taking a huge leap in class.

However, the Cologne-based Schiergen also boasts a prolific Diana record with five titles to his name, scoring in 2025 with Nicoreni from Ebbesloh Stud.

For trivia hunters, Nicoreni started from stall No. 3, which will be occupied in 2026 by Darius Racing’s long shot Isfana. Trainer Bohumil Nedorostek’s Isfahan filly’s camp is not too upbeat, despite a win at her second start in Bad Harzburg.

“Isfana is a late starter who needed the run first-up three weeks ago, but still ran a decent race (sixth). She came out for a confident win in Bad Harzburg last week,” said Darius racing manager Holger Faust.

“She has slipped into the Oaks and she will try and get in with a chance despite the difficult preparation.”

The Preis der Diana is scheduled to go to post at 9.40pm Singapore time on Aug 2 and will be part of the Singapore Pools Germany race card. DEUTSCHER GALOPP