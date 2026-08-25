Koondakaara set to prove his stamina in Merdeka Cup

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Trainer Tiang’s 5YO has to tussle with Dunderdale’s pair in 1,800m feature race

Koondakaara (Uzair Sharudin) prevailing in the Class 3 race (1,300m) at Sungai Besi on May 23.

Set to be run off just a day before Malaysia’s National Day on Aug 31, the Merdeka Cup has attracted some of the country’s top middle-distance racers.

On the morning of Aug 25, most of the combatants were put through their paces on a training track which was rated “good”.

Among those who caught the eye were a trio of gallopers who, come Aug 30, should be the centre of attention in that 1,800m feature.

First out for, what turned out to be a good stretch-out, were Aquitaine and his stable companion, Anjou Crown.

They loosened up with a strong canter before turning on the charm to cover the 600m in 38.5sec.

But, looking even sharper, was Koondakaara.

He was in his element when clocking an even faster time of 37.2 sec for the 600m. He did that after a spot of trotting.

Prepared by Tiang Kim Choi, Koondakaara was turned out looking like he was ready for a fight, and he could deal a knockout blow on Simon Dunderdale’s pair of gallopers.

A glance at his last outing will show that in a Supreme A contest on Aug 16, he did beat Anjou Crown, but lost out by ¾ length to winner Aquitaine.

That was in a race over the mile. Koondakaara now tackles an extra 200m in the Merdeka Cup.

The Gingerbread Man five-year-old gelding has not been tried over the trip in 13 starts.

Both his two wins have been over the shorter distances.

However, that last victory on May 23 was in a Class 3 event over 1,300m, and he came off a midfield spot at the top of the straight and did his best work late.

The 1,800m will be tough but the Australian-bred races best when held together and let loose late. That may do the trick.

Dunderdale will beg to differ – and for good reason.

While the New Zealand handler’s duo – both owned by the Buffalo Stable – have also not been tested over the 1,800m, they have won over the mile, so the extra furlong should not be a big concern.

A five-year-old son of Deep Field, Aquitaine races in the colours of the Buffalo Stable and is a rising star in Malaysian racing.

He has won four from nine races and his claim to fame came on July 26 when he beat the creme de la creme to lift the Selangor Mile (1,600m) Trophy.

That day, when partnered by Wong Chin Chuen, Aquitaine came from what looked like a hopeless position at the top of the straight to swamp the field.

To prove that it was no fluke, he quickly followed it up with another win in a Supreme A race on Aug 16. That was also over the 1,600m.

Things are on the rise for the Australian-bred and he will be looking for a win in the Merdeka Cup as a launch pad to stardom.

As for Anjou Crown, he is coming along just fine.

A son of popular sire, Exceed And Excel, Anjou Crown has landed the spoils twice over the mile at Class 2 and Class 3 level, and there is nothing to suggest the five-year-old cannot see out and win over the 1,800m.

Away from the big race of the day, the powerful Banker’s Stable could be looking for a victory from, among others, Banker’s First.

The son of So You Think worked like a winner-in-waiting when running the 600m in a flashy 37.2sec.

Another one from Tiang’s yard, Banker’s First has an impeccable Malaysian record.

The six-year-old gelding has had five starts for two wins and two seconds.

His last success was on Aug 2 when he ran away from his rivals to score a three-length win in a Class 1 event (1,200m) in Kuala Lumpur.

He has trained on well and his latest piece of work does seem to suggest that he is ripe and ready to go in the Supreme A event (1,400m) on Aug 30.

However, Lawson Moy, who trains fellow contender Choice Is Mine, might not agree.

His galloper also worked well, running the 600m in 37.3sec.

Twice a winner over the 1,400m, the Turn Me Loose five-year-old gelding goes over the same track and trip on Aug 30. With a 3kg pull in weights, he could be spoiling for a fight with Banker’s First.

brian@sph.com.sg