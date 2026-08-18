Koh’s Rapide Vega brings S’pore Pools Trophy home

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Fitting maiden win for 3YO galloper in local gaming outfit’s first ever named race in UK

Singapore Pools’ chief product officer Simon Leong (near right), chief executive officer Lam Chee Weng (centre) and owner representative Jayne Howick are all smiles after Rapide Vega won the inaugural Singapore Pools Trophy (1,600m) at Lingfield on Aug 17.

Rapide Vega scored an apt victory for his Singaporean owner Eric Koh in the inaugural Singapore Pools Trophy (1,600m) at Lingfield on Aug 17.

Although it came as sheer fortuity that the Lucky Vega three-year-old gelding was entered in the £8,000 (S$13,800) Restricted Maiden Stakes – the first race in the United Kingdom to be named after Pools – the end result could not have gone any better.

Rapide Vega, who was at his first start in England for trainer Adrian Keatley, flew the Singapore flag high when he opened his account rather comfortably under first-time partner and Irish jockey Mikey Sheehy.

Previously, he was trained by Jessica Harrington in Ireland and recorded one second over 1,900m as his best result in six starts before arriving in England in mid-July.

After the gates flung open for the field of 10 maiden runners, Rapide Vega jumped a touch slow from barrier 2, but Sheehy quickly parked him behind leader Barbuda Bay (Dougie Costello) on the rails.

The Jamie Osborne-trained favourite Justice Court moved swiftly into third three wide under Osborne’s daughter Saffie, while Itica (Oisin Murphy) settled in second just outside Barbuda Bay.

The field fanned out wide upon turning for home, and once Rapide Vega ($15) found a gap on the rails, he kicked clear and motored home easily to win by 2¼ lengths in his first run on the all-weather surface.

Lady Blitz (Nicola Currie), who had been trailing Rapide Vega in transit, took second from Barbuda Bay, who held on for third another 3¼ lengths further away.

Justice Court faded to finish eighth.

“Monday blues” certainly did not bother Koh after seeing Rapide Vega – donning the sky blue silks that represents Koh nowadays – being led into the winner’s enclosure.

Rapide Vega (Mikey Sheehy) returning to scale after opening his account in the Singapore Pools Trophy. PHOTO COURTESY OF SINGAPORE POOLS

The prominent owner, who also bred Rapide Vega, was proud to have his first winner in England, and more so in one that carries a strong Singapore connection.

“I rushed home to watch the race live on TV after dinner. Very happy to have my first runner and first winner in England, and winning the Singapore Pools Trophy was truly the icing on the cake,” said Koh, who has won a dozen races in Ireland.

“(Pools chief product officer) Simon (Leong) and (chief executive officer) (Lam) Chee Weng were there and I also received congratulatory messages from Simon.

“I was a bit concerned when he jumped slightly slow, but then he hasn’t got the fastest gate speed.

“Mikey got him up to speed and based on his work at Jessica’s and Adrian’s, I thought he could keep going. I’ve watched Mikey on a few rides and he’s a good, proficient jockey.

“The horse was eased down in the last bit so he won it easy. I wasn’t overly surprised but then it’s just a Class 5 race, so we won’t get overly excited yet.

“We had a quick discussion together with Michael Donohoe, my good friend and agent, after the win. Adrian said the horse came back good, so he mightback him up in a week or two on the Poly(track) again at Lingfield.”

Sheehy had doubts about the trip, but gave credit to Keatley for picking the right race.

“He’s had seven runs in Ireland without winning. Wasn’t kind of sure of his trip, but Adrian is a master. It’s unbelievable how he gets his horses right,” he said.

“Obviously, Adrian hasn’t gotten him that long and all credit to Adrian for turning things around and bringing out the improvement in him.

“He’s done well, to be fair. Was a little bit slow away from the gate but we got into a nice position, travelled around good and he quickened up smartly.”

A small delegation from Singapore Pools, comprising Lam, Leong and senior manager of product planning and development Fu Juncong, were on hand to watch the race.

The successful staging of Pools’ first named race at Lingfield underscores the Singapore gaming company’s growing presence on the racing scene.

“It is with great pride that we mark the inaugural Singapore Pools Trophy Race at Lingfield Park Racecourse, a significant milestone in our long and valued relationship with the United Kingdom’s racing community,” said Leong.

“Singapore Pools has been bringing the excitement of British and Irish racing to our customers for many years through our partnerships with GBI Racing, and this first-ever named race in the UK is a proud reflection of the deep ties we have built together.

“We look forward to growing this partnership further.”

On a more sombre note closer to home, Koh was saddened by the news of young Malaysian jockey Khaw Choon Kit succumbing to injuries sustained in a race fall on Aug 17.

“CK Khaw only had a few rides for me, once on Cheval Blanc,” said Koh, who also owns horses in Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea.

“Although he didn’t ride that many for me, he was always polite, and would say ‘hi’ to me at the races.

“It was a very unfortunate accident and sad passing of a nice, young man.”

sharonzhang@sph.com.sg