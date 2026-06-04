KL homecoming for Harry

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Jockey A'Isisuhairi Kasim celebrating his Group 1 Kranji Mile win on Minister with trainer Donna Logan at Kranji on May 22, 2021.

After riding overseas for most of his career, jockey A’Isisuhairi Kasim has come full circle to his native Malaysia.

The Kelantan-born jockey, who honed his craft in New Zealand, then plied his trade in Singapore before relocating to Seoul in 2024 a few months before Kranji closed down, has called time on his South Korean stint to continue his riding career on his home soil.

He cited family reasons for his decision to settle back in Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur to be precise.

“I’m back mainly because I missed my family,” said the father of two. “They are currently still in Singapore but they’ll be moving up to KL soon. The kids need to start school soon.

“Korea was a good experience, but I missed riding on turf.”

Harry, as he is better known, rode his last winner, King Honor, at Seoul on May 3 to cap his two-season tally in the all-sand jurisdiction at 70 wins and his overall career score at 474 wins.

Interestingly, only a handful from that haul were recorded in his own backyard. During his 12-year-long Singapore career (2012 to 2024), unlike some of his Kranji-based compatriots, he seldom shuttled across the Causeway but did ride four winners at the occasional hit-and-run.

The 40-year-old hoop will begin the new chapter of his career at the Selangor Turf Club double-weekend meeting on June 6 and 7.

He is booked on three rides apiece – Fortune Baby (Race 2), Eastern Barracks (Race 7) and Pahlawan (Race 9) on June 6 – and Born To Win (Race 1), Aniki (Race 4) and Sky King (Race 8) on June 7.

Known as a very effective lightweight jockey, A’Isisuhairi is better remembered by Kranji racing fans for his prolific record in feature races – 13, including two at Group 1 level, the 2017 Raffles Cup on Gilt Complex and the 2021 Kranji Mile on Minister.

Michael Lee