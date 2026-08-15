Kkumui Yeonsok to knock in one more

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Two-year-old Kkumui Yeonsok scoring an easy debut win for the Italian-French pairing of trainer Luigi Riccardi and jockey Johan Victoire in Seoul on June 28. If the US-bred by Tale Of Silence reproduces that form, he may well double the dose in the Class Open Special Weight A (1,200m) in Seoul on Aug 16. Victoire will be back in the saddle.

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(3) WONDER GRACE has raced twice, improving to second at start two over 1,000m on July 12. The step-up in trip can suit.

(8) ECLIPSE GOLDEN was third on debut over this trip on July 19. Still put in a solid effort. Should have come on for the run.

(9) G B ACE was a beaten favourite on debut over 1,000m on July 4 but the fourth place suggests he is worth another chance.

(1) BONBON TIARA and (6) SEOGWI MENIQUEEN are among others who hinted at ability on their respective debuts.

RACE 2 (1,300M)

(10) SAMJEONG YEOJE enters off back-to-back thirds over 1,400m. She draws a touch wider but can still win this.

(5) JS LOVE went back to trials after two unplaced starts this spring. Ran a close second over 1,200m on July 18. She draws well and can match or better that.

(1) HWARYEOHAN YUSAN was an improved second over this distance on June 7 when racing on pace throughout. He can lead here again and can be in this a long way.

(3) GEOSEN HAMSEONG and (9) ILGEUP BISUL are among others who can run a place.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) SWEET MAN has a second and a third both over 1,400m here since switching to racing on pace two starts back. With a soft lead, he can go all the way.

(9) RIVER RUN was beaten by a few of these two starts back but comes in following a third over 1,400m on June 21. Mile may suit.

(10) SHINY KOREA was an improved second at 1,400m on July 19 and is another who can benefit from the extended trip.

(8) VIRAL HIT and (11) HANGANG BRAVO are the other main contenders on a place line.

RACE 4 (1,300M)

(2) WHIZ POINT has not won but has four placings from four starts and was runner-up at this class and trip on July 11. He can break through here.

(1) HOT FEVER is yet to score in nine but got promoted to this class with back-to-back runner-up finishes over 1,200m and 1,300m in April and May. Go close.

(9) ONNURI BIT beat Whiz Point two starts back when the pair came home second and third. While that was her best finish, she can be a place chance again.

(4) CLOVER ONE and (6) INSPIRE are others in the frame.

RACE 5 (1,300M)

(1) PRIME JENNY was an all the way winner on debut over this trip on July 17. Faces older rivals at Class 5 and should really win again.

(9) CLUTCH RUNNER has mixed his form since his maiden win, but ran third over 1,200m at this class on July 19. With Seo Seung-un up for the first time, he will be backed.

(10) SKYNEX was a maiden winner two starts back over 1,400m before running a solid third over a mile on his first try at this level on July 12. Will be thereabouts again.

(4) JEONGMUN FELIX is the best of the rest while (8) WONDERFUL LARK, racing for the first time since November 2024, is the wildcard having trialled fairly.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(3) BEONGAE LEWIS won a trial by a gap and then scored by six lengths with a front-running effort on debut over 1,200m on July 4. Up in class and trip, he can win again.

(8) HAKSAN PRINCE is a non-winner of 24 and that probably will not change here, but he has placed on no fewer than nine occasions. He can pick up a cheque.

(2) SINHAN ACE comes back in trip following a third over 1,800m on July 18. He will be running on late again.

(9) TEN BAGGER and (10) STUNNING SERVE are others in the hunt.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(7) QUEEN PERFECT comes in off a second at this class and distance on July 12 in what was arguably a stronger race than this. With that experience in her, she can go one better.

(9) DUBAI DREAM is up in class having run second over 1,400m on July 19. He gets a 2kg weight drop and the step-up in trip can suit.

(4) KISS THE RAIN was fourth on his first try at both class and distance on July 5 and just like Queen Perfect, can have come on for that.

Veterans (1) DORAON SAMSON and (10) COLONEL FLYING can also win a prize.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(6) CHUPUNGNYEONG has held his form better than most with a win at this class over 1,200m in June followed up by a fourth when he beat a couple of these rivals over this distance, and a sixth in two starts since.

(8) ONE DIA won at this class and distance two starts back and while he could only manage seventh on his return in July, the margins were not huge and he can be a threat.

(1) STAY BIG was a class and trip winner in March and has a third among three starts since. He too can bounce back into a place.

(4) ECLIPSE TANGO and (2) KLIMT WORLD are the most likely of the rest.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(7) PORT MORE won his latest two, both at this distance and both at Class 5 level, racing on pace. Up in class but with Seo staying on, he can complete his hat-trick.

(4) FLASH PARK won twice at this trip and was second two starts back. Francisco da Silva is a plus. Each-way interest.

(10) SUCCESS COW scored over 1,400m two starts back before running sixth on his first try at this class and trip on July 17. Go close.

(3) HEUIMANG GUNJU is up in class after a win over this trip on July 5 and he can measure up. (6) TAMNA FIRST is also in the hunt.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

(6) NAMSAN ROCK broke through out of almost nowhere at this class and distance three starts back and has since added a second and a third to his record. He can exit Class 4 with a win.

(4) CHANG CHANG SOCKS recorded his sole win to date long ago, but he has been working closer to another recently. An apprentice keeps the edge on the weights and he can be close.

(2) NAMSAN BLACK and (3) BREEDO TROPHY both come back in trip and can be in the placing mix. (8) STUNNING LADY is another to keep safe.

RACE 11 (2,000M)

(5) DOCTOR CHRIS was second favourite but was well beaten in the Korean Derby. Then ran fourth in the Minister’s Cup and fourth again at this class and trip on July 17. Worth another chance here.

(7) STORM FIGHTER ran second at this class and trip on June 26, coming from off the pace at big odds. He can be close again.

(4) YEOSU SUPER STAR was third in the Grade 3 KNN Cup at the end of May before running fifth to Storm Fighter on June 26. She remains under a light weight and can be dangerous.

(2) B.J. CHIEF and (6) UNJU CHALLENGE are other big chances in a competitive race.

RACE 12 (1,600M)

(1) RAON FINALLE has finished outside of the top three only once, which was in the Luna Stakes. She has since run second twice at this class over 1,400m. The one to beat.

(7) LOVE O MINE has been working back into form, and she enters off a solid third at this class and distance on July 12. She can be challenging strongly late.

(4) LOVE IN SEOUL won at this class over 1,300m two starts back before an on-pace third at 1,400m on July 11. She can be in the finish.

(6) YONGBIGYO and (3) UBERMENSCH can figure.

RACE 13 (1,200M)

(4) SERAPH made all on debut over 1,000m on June 26 to win by seven lengths in close to a track record time. If she brings that form here, she will win.

(1) HAERANG RUBY won on debut in May and then ran third, beaten only by older horses in a tough Class 5 race over 1,300m. That experience can stand her in good stead here.

(8) V-LINE won easily over 1,000m on debut on July 3, making all and looks to have potential.

(3) OASIS QUEEN beat two of these rivals when scoring on her own debut over 1,000m on July 10, also leading all the way.

(2) DAEGIL HWANHO was less eye-catching on debut, winning by only a nose, but it was over 1,200m and he did beat older horses.

RACE 14 (1,200M)

(4) KKUMUI YEONSOK cruised away for an easy win in a juvenile maiden over 1,000m on debut. If he runs like that again, he can win.

(1) MAJOR FURY won a juvenile maiden on debut in May, then beat older horses at Class 5 level over 1,300m on July 5. Big say.

(8) GOLDEN VENTUS also won a juvenile maiden on debut, then ran a creditable fourth on his first try at Class 5, over 1,300m and against older horses. Claims.

(5) HOPE K and (3) SOUTH CARNIVAL are others who have impressed so far.

RACE 15 (1,400M)

(4) JEONGMUN FAPPIANO ran back-to-back seconds at this class and trip. Other 1,400m test ended with a win. He can win again.

(7) WIND MIREU is two starts into a return following nine months out and he was a second-up winner over 1,300m on June 26. Will strip fitter.

(11) SHACKLE SUN has just the one win from 19, but he was third at this class and trip from the same wide draw two starts back. Each-way chance.

(5) CHAMPUI SARANG and (6) BORYEONGUIKWAESOK both got rude awakenings on their first tries at this level, but both can be afforded another chance.

RACE 16 (1,800M)

(2) BEST RACE is the 2025 Singapore Pools Trophy winner for Choi Bum-hyun. Second to the brilliant Roshe in the Owners’ Cup in Busan in June. Big say.

(4) MUSKET DAY won the Listed Sports Chosun two starts back over 2,000m before running fourth in a Class 1 on June 28. Two-time winner at this trip. Big danger.

(10) GLADIUS comes off the Queens’ Tour Spring/Summer where her best finish this time around was second in the KNN Cup over a mile. She can be close.

(8) NO PROBLEM was well back in the Sports Chosun but perhaps should not be written off yet and is under a very light weight. (5) GIANT STEP is among plenty of others who can be in contention.

RACE 17 (1,200M)

(6) SAHARA KHAN has a fourth and a third since retuning from his latest lay-off. He could be ready to return to the winner’s circle.

(11) IKKEULIM comes up in class having won his latest two, both over this trip. He does not get much of a weight break, but he can measure up here.

(10) FOREVER GIL has never finished outside of the top four and has a second and a fourth in two tries at this class. Include in calculations.

(7) CHEONGSAN DOLPUNG and (1) PANGPANG DAERO are other chances.

Comments courtesy of Korea Racing Authority