Kim enjoys S’pore-Seoul revival

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(From left) Singapore Pools’ board members Wan Mei Kit and Ng Shin Ein, chief product officer Simon Leong, chief executive officer Lam Chee Weng, owner Cho Soo-young, trainer Jung Ha-back, jockey Kim Yong-geun, Korea Racing Authority executive director Song Dae-young and racing operations general manager Ma Jeong-seok celebrating another successful staging of the Singapore Pools Trophy (1,200m) in Seoul on Sept 5 after Breedo Aqua’s success in the race.

The long-standing relationship between Singapore and Korean horse racing could not have been better cemented at the LetsRun Park racecourse in Seoul on Sept 5 by a jockey who is no stranger to these strong ties, Kim Yong-geun.

The 44-year-old was the winning jockey aboard Breedo Aqua in the 150 million won (S$141,000) Singapore Pools Trophy (1,200m), one of many international entities honoured by the Korea Racing Authority (KRA) at that prelude to their biggest race day, the Korea Cup meeting on Sept 6.

Kim was also part of a pioneering group of three South Korean jockeys who were invited to Kranji to ride at the inaugural KRA Trophy (1,200m) on July 26, 2015.

He rode Nobody Catch Me to the best Korean result with a sixth to the late Theo Kieser-trained Polytrack specialist, Super Winner.

“Back in 2015, during the first reciprocal race between South Korea and Singapore, I was riding in Busan and went to Singapore for the race (KRA Trophy),” said Kim.

“I still remember the time because it was a good memory. Even though many years have passed, I’m still thankful for that experience.”

A year later, Kim won the Singapore Turf Club Trophy (1,400m) with Raon Amos back on his home soil in Seoul.

The bond was at its pinnacle in those days, with the Singapore Turf Club and its Korean counterpart then the driving forces behind the exchange races, which, however, then became just domestic events with no international runners after 2018.

Perhaps the real catalyst to these close ties was Singapore’s very own El Padrino winning the inaugural Asia Challenge Cup (1,400m) – the precursor to today’s Korea Sprint – in Seoul in 2014.

Many other Kranji horses have gone back to Seoul since, but none have bean able to repeat El Padrino’s feat, most of them beaten by the notoriously deep sand.

Much water has flown under the bridge since then, including the closure of the Singapore Turf Club in October 2024, but the two countries have survived the test of time.

Today, it is the Singapore Pools that has taken over with yet another race staged in their honour in South Korea. Saturday’s renewal was its fourth running since 2023.

“It is a privilege to see the Singapore Pools Trophy race return to Seoul Racecourse for a fourth year, a testament to the growing strength of our partnership with the Korea Racing Authority (KRA),” said Pools chief product officer Simon Leong.

“Since we commenced simulcast of KRA races in 2015, Korean racing has become an integral part of the experience we offer our customers, reflecting our shared passion for the sport and our commitment to bringing greater variety to racing fans in Singapore.

“We are honoured to celebrate this milestone together and look forward to deepening our collaboration.”

Leong was part of the Singapore gaming outfit’s delegation, alongside chief executive officer Lam Chee Weng and board members Wan Mei Kit and Ng Shin Ein, who were on hand to witness Breedo Aqua’s exciting all-the-way victory in Race 2 on the first day of Korea’s international racing weekend.

Unlike her last start-third in a Class 4 race over the same trip on July 12 when she was slow at the start, Breedo Aqua ($51) jumped swiftly from barrier 2 this time to lead the field of 13.

The Jung Ha-back-trained three-year-old filly had favourite Every Time (Ruan Maia) and Flutter (Kim Hyu-jung) in close attendance on his outside at the bend, but her jockey had things under his control.

Breedo Aqua held on to her lead in the straight, even if the Park Jae-woo-trained Every Time, who has won his two previous races with the former Kranji-based Maia on board, was not going away.

With Kim giving his all on Breedo Aqua, the daughter of Shackleford began to pull away at the 150m to eventually score by a length from Every Time.

Live Star (Jang Chu-youl) finished another five lengths away in third.

Kim said the key to Breedo Aqua’s third success from five starts was her clean jump from the outset.

“Honestly, I wasn’t sure I could win. But she had a good gate and she went to the front,” he said.

“So I thought to give it a try (to lead). Today, she ran well.

“She usually goes to the front in her previous races, but last time, she fidgeted a little in the gates and missed the jump, so she was slow away. She still finished third.

“She was still not that calm in the stalls despite several practices, so I was most worried she would miss the start again.

“But credit to her, she jumped quickly out of the gates and I think that’s why she won.”

The two feature events on the Sept 6 meeting saw the running of the Grade 2 Korea Cup (1,800m) and the Grade 3 Korea Sprint (1,200m), which was captured by Japanese raiders Diktaean and Dragon Welds respectively (see other report).

sharonzhang@sph.com.sg

manyan@sph.com.sg