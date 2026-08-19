Keep Kalpana in calculations

After beating Calandagan at last start, Juddmonte’s top filly could be hard to beat in Ebor feature

Kalpana (Colin Keane) winning the Group 1 King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2,400m) at Ascot on July 25. She gets a chance to improve her Group 1 tally in the Yorkshire Oaks (2,400m) on Aug 20.

1 Kalpana

Excellent in 2025 and even in 2026, notably with a dazzling performance to hold off the mighty Calandagan in Europe’s top mid-season middle distance Group 1 King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes, at Ascot in July. If she can continue forward off that personal best she will be hard to stop.

2 Minnie Hauk

Has yet to recapture her brilliance and reliability of 2025 that included a commanding victory in this for a third successive Group 1 victory. Perhaps York will bring out the best in her again.

3 Tattycoram

Has won both starts this season and scored a dazzling victory in a 2,400m Newmarket Group 2 last month, easily seeing off Tiffany who has plundered a Group 1 in Germany since. She looks to have really hit top gear now.

4 Earth Shot

Chances of getting into the shake-up if showing the same zip that saw her win a Royal Ascot Group 2 over this trip, narrowly beating a subsequent Group 1 Irish Oaks winner. But she then disappointed in that race without any obvious excuse. Mixes her form, but it is too soon to write her off.

5 Inis Mor

Often outruns her odds including a third to Diamond Necklace in the Group 1 Prix de Diane at Chantilly. Then second in the Group 1 Irish Oaks in July, looking to handle this trip despite racing too keenly. A win would seem unlikely but another big run would not.

6 Johanna Walsh

Advertised herself as potentially top class when only just failing to win a Royal Ascot Group 2. Then proved herself very high class three-year-old indeed when quickening away from her nine rivals in the Group 1 Irish Oaks over this trip at the Curragh in July. Bang in contention.

7 Legacy Link

Gaining a fighting victory in a Group 3 here in May, and then her second in the Oaks at Epsom both clearly represent very smart form. Ran flat when favourite for a Group 2 at Royal Ascot, an effort best forgotten.

8 Sparan Nua

Highlight so far was her third in the 2,400m Irish Oaks at the Curragh. Although favourite, the drop to 1,600m clearly did not suit her at Leopardstown. More chance back up in trip.

9 Sugar Island

Led for much of the trip when third in the Oaks at Epsom. Leading for much of the way again in the Irish equivalent but faded right out. On those two runs, her winning hopes look small.