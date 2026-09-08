Keep in-form Ingqwele in your calculations

Race 1 (1,300m)

(1) MADRA RUA has been a disappointment in that he has yet to score. The well-bred gelding should beat these rivals trying the Polytrack for the first time.

[ο](2) TWICE A QUEEN is a Twice Over filly making a debut for the Alan Greeff-Richard Fourie combination and must be respected.

(3) INDESTRUCTABLE has hinted at winning but may have preferred the turf. He is a threat.

[ο](4) GOOD SHINE and (5) NORSE WARRIOR both showed improvement last time and could earn more money.

Race 2 (1,300m)

A small field but a competitive looking race.

(6) COCO BEACH has been only modest in three starts on the grass but could improve at this track and in a weak field like this.

[ο](2) AMONG THE WILLOWS is still learning and although well beaten last time she must have a chance at this low level.

[ο](5) ALLEYAH’S ROCKET looked a winner till hanging in late and can contest the finish once again.

(4) JAZZ AWAY seems better than her last runs suggest and could surprise.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) ONCIDIUM has to give weight to all her rivals but is in good form and could score.

(2) AUGUSTA ROSSO is not as consistent as that rival but does have the ability to beat the others.

(5) POTENZA is improving and could be a threat.

(6) ALEX MILLER had a bit in hand when scoring last time but is not an easy ride.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(2) INGQWELE remains in very good form and should make a bold bid.

(4) TOO LATE MY MATE is knocking hard on the door and must be respected.

(1) TENJIKU should strip fitter this time and is capable of improvement.

(5) VILA VICOSA is not reliable but would not be a surprise winner either.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(3) NEW DAY showed what she is capable of with a very easy victory last time and could follow up.

(5) BLUE PALACE looks her biggest threat and is course and distance suited.

(1) WOMAN IN GOLD is not reliable but can earn.

(6) OH MANDY is capable of late progress and could run a place. Not the worst.

Race 6 (1,900m)

(5) TORI’S GIRL may have just needed her last run. Fitter now, she could bounce back and beat these rivals.

(6) NIGHT IN JAPAN has shown improvement of late and must be respected.

(7) PRESERVE FOREVER is unreliable but is at her best over this track and distance.

(3) DEE DEE’S DELIGHT has made further headway. Keep in calculations.

Race 7 (1,200m)

A very open race.

(6) MIO DESTINO did not show his best last time. He is more than capable of winning a race of this nature.

(4) REAL WAR would probably prefer the turf but has done enough on this surface as of late to hold a winning chance.

(1) TASTE THE RAINBOW fought on for a solid victory last time and could have more to offer.

(2) HONORINE’S GIMMIE is very consistent and deserves a winning turn.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(9) DIAMOND MAKER makes a local debut and it may well be a winning one.



(5) REMIND ME OF YOU and (8) WORDSWORTH have both done enough of late to hold claims of scoring at this level.

(3) ROCK UP was a very easy maiden winner that could have more wins in her tank.