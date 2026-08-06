Kannemeyer’s Teflon Man will be hard to shake off

Race 1 (1,200m)

(1) GOLDEN FIFTIES is a five-year-old but he has only had the two starts. The two starts suggest he is good enough to win on local debut.

(2) STONE OF SCONE is not reliable but is capable of contesting the finish when in the right mood.

(3) J LORDI is improving and clearly not out of it.

(4) CRIMSON CLOVER can be a threat on local debut.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(10) JEWEL MULE looked primed to score last week but was withdrawn after failing her second test. She can win on local debut.

(1) REDLIGHT LANE is threatening to win a race and should pick up the pieces if that rival does not run as well as expected.

(2) HARPA makes a local debut and could be a threat.

(3) KIM KAY is clearly better than what she showed last time and has a place chance.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) FREQUENT TRAVELLER was often competitive in the Western Cape without scoring. She may well score on local debut.



(5) LADY LIMONCELLO remains in good shape and can get involved with the finish once again.

(9) ISLAND JEWEL is also capable of playing a minor role.

(2) BURNING DESIRE was only modest on local debut but is likely to improve.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(6) ANATOLIAN SILVER has held form nicely all year and deserves a winning turn.

(3) HOME REEF is talented when at his best and has a chance.

(2 MAKHACHEV is a game front-runner but will have to fight off many challengers to win this one.



(4) WILD FIG has improved of late and has every chance of completing a hat-trick.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(6) GREEN PLANET returned to form with a game win last time and can follow up.



(4) GIVETHATMANABELLS makes his local debut and is quite capable of scoring.

(1) KING VISERYS is often slow away but is a threat and should like this course and distance.



(9) CHEERFUL CHARLIE B was a victor the last time he was seen on the grass and must be included returning to the turf.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(8) QUEEN OF JAZZ did not shape in a stronger field than this last time and could bounce back to beat these rivals.

(1) ICY LANCASTER was not beaten far in her last start and that hinted a winning turn may not be far away.

(2) DAFFODIL DELIGHT returns to the turf and has a winning chance.

(3) MIDNIGHT MUSIC has claims.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(2) ASTRONOMICAL BOY is not reliable but is capable of scoring on local debut.

(6) COASTAL PATH likes this track and trip and has to be considered a possible winner.

(9) AQUARIUS makes his local debut after a change of trainer. He is consistent and should be right there at the finish.

(1) FOREST SPY is not reliable but is also capable of getting involved with the finish when in the right frame of mind.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(4) YEAH BABY is a filly taking on males but has run two promising races on the Poly. She has drawn well and the step-up in trip should suit.

(7) CUBA LIBRE makes his first start as a four-year-old after a fair debut in the soft. He is likely to improve.

(14) BIG DIPPER makes his debut from a wide draw but is one to watch in the betting.

(5) SKIPPER ZIP is lightly raced and has been much improved in blinkers.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(1) BUMPS LAST GRIND was not disgraced in her latest start and returns to the course that provided her owners with her only victory. It is an open looking race and she has to be included in calculations.

(4) WORSWORTH remains in good form and can contest the finish once again.

(5) CAPTAIN CLEVER and (6) CAPE CAPRI have all done enough of late to make the frame.

Race 10 (1,600m)

(3) HAZEL GREEN has been costly to follow but she made promising improvement second run in KZN and could be the right one in this line-up.

(7) EASTERN GLOW steps up to what may be a more suitable trip and caught the eye in her latest Poly sprint.

(1) TEARS OF THE SUN has the best of the draws and has shown steady and consistent form. She looks to be the pick of the Mike Miller pair.

(8) QUEEN OF DENMARK made good improvement second time out. That was on the Poly but she looks to have come to hand.

Race 11 (2,000m)

(6) NOCTAMBULIST was runner-up in an Open Maiden last time. He enjoyed the extended trip and should run well in a modest maiden field.

(3) CRIMSON TYPHOON takes on males but has been much improved at her last two on the poly. She should be a big runner in this line-up.

(7) FIRE FORCE is a long-time battling maiden but has shown up well in his last two and can feature again.

(2) AUGRABIES is not without a say.

Race 12 (2,200m)

(13) TUNGUSKA had consistent Cape form and may just have needed his last start.

(12) ZENA ROSE has drawn wide but has been in good form under Keagan de Melo and is capable.

(8) SHINY BOB has come good of late and goes well this trip. He is up in class but only has 50kg to shoulder but also an inexperienced apprentice.

(11) DAY TWO is a late starter and is 5.5kg worse off with Shiny Bob.

Race 13 (1,200m)

(8) TEFLON MAN had it tough from a wide draw last time. He is seldom far back. Big say.

(9) FUTURE VARIETY has been up against much stronger but has a big weight and a wide draw to contend with.

(2) POSITION OF POWER is in smart form. He has a favourable gate and will be a big threat.



(3) THISISWHATITMEANS seems best on the Poly but has a chance on his best form.

Race 14 (1,600m)

(2) DRUMNADROCHIT got a hefty shunt up the ratings after finishing in unplaced seventh in the Grade 2 Gauteng Fillies Guineas. She was a distant third in the SA Oaks and is back down to what looks to be a more suitable trip.

(8) THAT’S MY BABY has run two smart recent races on this course in useful company, and has a strong winning chance.

(1) MISS TWINKLE is lightly raced but never far back. She has had three runs since a break and showed up well in good company last time put. From the best of the draws she should be a contender.

(11) SWIATEK has steady Cape form over the distance and any market support must be taken seriously.

Race 15 (1,200m)

(7) WHAT A FORTUNE was a beaten favourite at his last two but not far back. He is down in class but will go close on his best form.

(2) MAPHAKA is in good form and arguably over his best trip. He has a good draw and should put in another forward showing.

(10) FUTURE FLO is seldom out of the money and he should be a strong contender.

(9) CITY OF LOVE has been a touch disappointing but is back over his best trip and at best will make them all gallop.

Race 16 (1,400m)

(2) STEAMY WINDOWS was a beaten favourite over shorter last time but has smart form in strong company over this trip prior to that. He could prove hard to beat.

(4) NEXT OF KIN is never far behind and goes well this trip.

(6) BLUE STEEL is not the easiest ride and his best recent form has been on the Poly.

(1) TAM’S KNIGHT is better off at the weights with Blue Steel, the latter does appear to have more to offer.