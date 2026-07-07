Joy Of Spring can bounce back

Race 1 (1,000m)

3 Happy United ticks plenty of boxes, dropping into Class 5 for the first time with barrier 1 and Zac Purton aboard. Purton has not ridden him since a third in January 2025, and this looks the right set-up for him to break through.

8 Thousand Cups will appreciate an inside draw. He had two runs from wider gates and should show enough early speed to put himself into a good position and make his own luck.

2 Always My Folks is a better chance back in trip after winning on the track and distance two starts ago, before a close-up fifth over 1,200m.

1 Country Dancer won well two runs ago and backed it up with a fast-finishing third.

Race 2 (1,650m)

2 Charming Legend put the writing on the wall when dropping into Class 4 last start, leading and giving a good sight before holding on for second. He draws barrier 1 and Joao Moreira should have tactical options from there.

1 Another Zonda has trialled well since his last-start fourth and has the potential to lead this lot and give a good sight.

8 Happy Smile will relish coming into a low draw, after a flashing-light sixth from an outside stall at Sha Tin.

6 Shooting To Top needs early luck from barrier 12, but the Cody Mo stable is in fine form and Purton taking over the reins does not go unnoticed.

Race 3 (1,000m)

4 Beauty Show is improving with racing and the 3YO should only get better with time. This looks a suitable race for him to break through, with the map in his favour and a nice trial between runs suggesting he is ready to peak.

1 Grand Nova has held his form since winning on the track and distance, trialling soundly since. He should get the right run to try to make it back-to-back wins.

11 Jumbo Blessing comes off a poor trip, but there was merit in his fast-finishing sixth when beaten only two lengths.

9 Jackson Habit makes his stable debut for Jamie Richards and there was improvement in his most recent trial. Barrier 12 is the query, but at odds he has some intrigue.

Race 4 (1,650m)

1 Forza Toro resumes after trialling impressively and looks one of Caspar Fownes’ stronger remaining chances to tighten his grip on the trainers’ championship. Moreira gets barrier 1 and every chance to deliver the 4YO’s first win.

5 Lucky Year comes to Happy Valley for the first time with strong Sha Tin form behind him. Andrea Atzeni stays aboard, he draws sweetly in barrier 2 and should get the kind run to test the favourite.

4 The Azure won very well two starts ago, then had barrier 12 to overcome next, settling back before still running on well into sixth. His map looks much kinder.

6 Precision Hope is on the cusp of a win, improving with each start and beaten only ½ length into second last time.

Race 5 (1,200m)

10 Ace Power has not been with Mark Newnham long and resumes after a forgettable run up in trip. Two starts ago on this track and distance, he never had a clear crack at them late, so there was merit in his sixth. He has trialled well for his return and barrier 4 looks ideal.

3 Superb King went too quick last start and faded late into fourth. More measured sectionals can put him right back in the finish.

4 Good Luck Happy resumed from a lengthy break with a sound third and has shown enough to suggest a win is close.

6 King Oberon keeps Purton in the saddle after their narrow third last time, and that alone makes him hard to leave out.

Race 6 (1,200m)

4 Leading Agility looks hard to beat from barrier 3 after an impressive trial since his last-start third, when he had no luck in the run before getting out late. The switch to Purton is timely and he gets his chance to put them away.

3 Forerunner is holding good form, breaking through for his first win of the season two starts ago before a fast-finishing fourth from a wide draw. Barrier 2 gives him a major map upgrade.

1 Bright Day has trialled well since his last-start seventh, when he was held up at a crucial stage, and he can be given another chance.

9 Thunder Prince gets barrier 1 for the first time in a while, bringing a much kinder map and a way back into the conversation.

Race 7 (1,000m)

11 Robot Lucky Star ran a slashing fifth at his first start for Newnham, He was drawn wide and ridden cold, out the back and conceding too much ground. His map gets a big boost from barrier 3, and he can take a big step forward.

3 Bunta Baby resumed with a fast-finishing third and has come back in good order.

5 California Blitz resumes from barrier 2 and should get a better run.

8 Dancing Classics has to be given another chance on best form, especially with the run he should receive.

Race 8 (1,800m)

5 Joy Of Spring gets back to his pet track and distance, where he is two from three, and his mark has come back far enough to put him within striking range again. The race should set up nicely for him and he will be hard to hold out.

3 Liveandletlive should lead in a race without much speed on paper and give a good sight, although the extended ratings band leaves him poorly weighted.

6 Romantic Thor has not been far off lately and should be competitive. He finished third over this trip in the G3 Premier Plate last time, after winning the G3 Queen Mother Memorial Cup over 2,400m three starts ago.

2 Beauty Alliance needs early luck from barrier 12, but his form keeps him firmly in the mix.

Race 9 (1,200m)

4 Target Audience chases back-to-back wins after scoring comfortably in his first look at the track and distance last start. That was only his second win from eight local starts and there looks to be more in store.

1 Aurio should appreciate a genuine tempo and can flash home late. He comes off a luckless fifth and, from barrier 3, should be able to map more favourably.

11 Wings Of War has been close up while sliding down the ratings. A true tempo and barrier 1 give him the chance to work into it late.

7 King Profit gets the key jockey change with Purton taking over, although the map is the query with so much speed on paper.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club