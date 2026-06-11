Jolly good, Royal Ascot is back

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All the pomp and pageantry that come with the territory of quintessential British monarchy etiquette is on show at Royal Ascot as ladies curtsy and gentlemen doff their top hats – though some also whip out their smartphones in this day and age – to salute the yearly Royal Procession, which was in 2023 headed for the first time by King Charles III and Queen Camilla since the death of his horse racing-loving mother Queen Elizabeth II on Sept 8, 2022.

– The world-renowned Royal Ascot meeting will take place from June 16 to 20 at Ascot Racecourse in England, featuring a total of 35 races, including eight Group 1 races.

Bringing together the world’s top horses, trainers, and jockeys, the famous Berkshire five-day event is a showcase of elite racing that attracts more than 250,000 spectators annually and is broadcast to audiences across numerous countries.

With a history spanning over 300 years, Royal Ascot, which was founded in 1711 by Queen Anne, a racing enthusiast, has been closely linked to royalty since.

The event draws global attention for its patronage by the royal family, highlighted by the traditional Royal Procession featuring King Charles III – who is perpetuating his mother the late Queen Elizabeth II’s love for horse racing and regular attendance at Royal Ascot – and Queen Camilla, arriving in landaus (open-top carriages) drawn by Windsor Greys.

More pomp and pageantry exudes from the regal theme across the names of prestigious races Royal Ascot is home to, such as the King Charles III Stakes (1,000m, formerly the King’s Stand) on June 16, the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (2,000m) on June 17, the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (1,200m) – formerly known as the Diamond Jubilee Stakes – on June 20, all three among the eight Group 1 races.

Each of the five days carries its own unique highlights. The opening race features the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes (1,600m) while Day 2’s spotlight is on the middle-distance championship, the Prince of Wales’s Stakes.

Day 3 marks the running of the traditional feature, the Group 1 Gold Cup, the oldest race of the meeting and a gruelling battle over 4,000m.

The penultimate leg, Day Four, is host to another Group 1 sprint, this time a feast for three-year-old speedballs, the Commonwealth Cup (1,200m), and on the fifth and final day, the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes provides the stage for four-year-olds or up sprinters to demonstrate their speed and power.

As an international racing festival that blends horse racing, heritage, and modern social culture, it will also attract global raiders from France, Japan, Australia, America, Denmark, Norway and even the Czech Republic.

Some of the marquee names that will try and wrest a trophy away from the home team include Arc winner Daryz, two-time Grade 1 Takamatsunomiya Kinen winner Satono Reve, Australian speedsters Overpass and Joliestar as well as regular US raider, Kentucky trainer Wesley Ward’s (12 winners from 89 Royal Ascot runners) big team from across the pond.

Due to the geographical distance and logistical hurdles, Singapore has never been among the frequent visitors when the Republic still staged horse racing until its demise in 2024, save for one notable exception, Lim’s Cruiser. The Stephen Gray-trained sprinter-miler performed creditably with an eighth in the Group 1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes (1,200m) in 2019.

For many, especially those who are not necessarily versed in horse racing, Royal Ascot is defined by style and elegance – the fashion on the field.

Ascot Racecourse offers various viewing enclosures, with the prestigious Royal Enclosure exclusive for qualified members and subject to dress codes.

Gentlemen are required to wear morning dress with top hats, while ladies attend in formal attire complemented by elaborate hats.

The official website www.ascot. com offers a checklist for female racegoers, including essentials such as sun protection, plasters for all-day wear in high heels, and hair accessories to secure hats. HKJC

Additional reporting by Michael Lee