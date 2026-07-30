Joker Man may have the last laugh in tricky race

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Race 1 (1,400m)

(3) ETERNAL SPIRIT is clearly better than what she showed last time. From pole position she should be able to get the run of the race.

(4) NOBODY’S PERFECT should like this longer distance and can score, especially if they race on the turf as scheduled.

(6) ROSES FOR TREX was a disappointment on the Polytrack last time and can do better back on the turf.

(7) SEATTLE GLOW should like this track and trip and can earn some money.

Race 2 (1,400m)

An interesting race.

(2) MADE TO MEASURE has been unlucky not to win a race so far and gets another opportunity.

(1) KALEESH CYBORG showed improvement last time out and should be a threat this distance.

(5) GIMMETHEGOLD has done enough of late to suggest he can also get involved with the finish. Keep in calculations

(4) CHAMPAGNE BLAZE seems better than recent Polytrack performances.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(8) JEWEL MULE makes a local debut and it may well be a winning one if things go his way. Commands plenty of respect.

(9) ROCK UP has scope for improvement and can also make the frame in a race like this.

(1) HERE COMES JOHNNY and (3) AMERICAN GEM are both capable of being competitive returning to the grass and must be given plenty of consideration in a race like this.

Race 4 (1,000m)

A tricky race as most of them would prefer the Polytrack.

(1) JOKER MAN is clearly better than his last run and could bounce back to score.

(6) RAVILIOUS has been a revelation this season and must be respected.

(2) BLACK EGRET has been very good on the Polytrack and can score again.

(4) IMAGINABLE is consistent and clearly not out of it.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(1) ALL SYSTEMS GO returns from a break but is clearly the class horse of the race and can resume his winning ways back on his home track.

(8) VENTURA BOULEVARD was a wide-margin maiden winner on debut. She did not repeat that when trying a Grade 1 race after that but would not be a surprise winner.

(2) CAN YOU DANSE has it all to do at these weights but should be more in his element if they stay on the turf.

(3) RIP WHEELER and (7) CLAIRWOOD ROSE are fit and racing in great form but this is a tougher task for them.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(7) NEW DAY showed improvement when scoring last time out and could be better than rated.

(10) WINTERONTHEGREEN is better than her last run and can contest the finish.

(1) MOSCOW MISS returns from a break but was in good form and must be respected.

(5) WHIRLYBIRD has only been modest of late but is a threat if they race on the turf.

Race 7 (1,400m)

A competitive looking handicap.

(1) SHOW OFF was backed to win his local debut but did not fire on the Polytrack. He may well bounce back to score.

(3) RHYDIAN is clearly better than his last run would suggest and is overdue for a winning turn. Include in calculations.

(8) BEL CANTO DREAM has improved of late and should be a threat.

(9) HOSPICES DE BEAUNE and (10) AMANATTO are competitive, so must be respected for that.

Race 8 (1,600m)

Another very open race with a host of chances.

(1) ONCIDIUM has improved of late but does have to give weight away to nearly all of her rivals.

(5) POTENZA has some fair recent form and could be a threat.

(6) ROYAL KAILANI makes her local debut and on her current form, could score.

(8) FLOWER FESTIVAL and (10) QONDANEKUKHANYENI are all usually competitive and clearly not out of it.

Race 9 (2,000m)

Another very open handicap.

(10) SAN QUINTIN has had bleeding issues but is in good form and could win a race of this nature. One of the leading contenders.

(7) GLOBAL DRUMBEAT has shown he is capable of a second success and should be considered a possible victor.

(3) SILVANO’S SONG and (5) DRIELANDENPUNT are hinting at form returns and could make their presence felt.