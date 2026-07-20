Johanna Walsh lands G1 Irish Oaks in style

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Johanna Walsh (Dylan Browne McMonagle) winning the Group 1 Irish Oaks (2,400m) at The Curragh on July 18.

– Joseph O’Brien continued his stellar season as Johanna Walsh landed the €500,000 (S$738,000) Group 1 Irish Oaks (2,400m) at The Curragh on July 18.

O’Brien was forced to scratch race favourite and Oaks winner, Thundering On on the morning of the race, but jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle switched mounts and was still able to saunter to a four-length victory in the Irish Classic.

The Sea The Stars three-year-old stepped up from a Leopardstown maiden victory to finish a narrow second in the Group 2 Ribblesdale Stakes (2,400m) at Royal Ascot on June 18.

She continued her improvement with a strong travelling performance, breezing into the lead before stretching clear of Inis Mor (Oisin Murphy) and Sparan Nua (Declan McDonogh).

The $24 shot gave O’Brien a third Irish Classic success, after Latrobe’s triumph in the 2018 Irish Derby (2,400m) and Al Riffa’s success in the 2025 Irish St Leger (2,800m).

“That was huge. Dylan gave her a fantastic ride and he had a very willing partner,” he said.

“From the three to the two, she really came alive. It’s fantastic for the team at home and to have two impressive Oaks’ winners is hugely exciting.”

It was also another major win for Browne McMonagle, who is enjoying a breakthrough season.

“It was very straightforward, I was always in control of the race,” he said. “She’s a filly with a lot of gears and, when I pressed the button, she powered away. She wasn’t a bad substitute.

“She was unbelievable there. Thundering On is a bit special but it all worked out in our favour.” RACING AND SPORTS