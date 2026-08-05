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Jockey Albarado dies

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Albarado PHOTO: Churchill Downs/Facebook

Former jockey Robby Albarado had heart issues.

PHOTO: CHURCHILL DOWNS/FACEBOOK

Michael Lee

Two-time Preakness-winning jockey Robby Albarado has died. He was 52.

The retired top-tier US rider is best known for riding Curlin to Preakness and Breeders’ Cup Classic victories in 2007, and he also won the second leg of the Triple Crown aboard filly Swiss Skydiver in 2020.

Trainer Kenny McPeek said that Albarado was hospitalised in recent days for a stent to alleviate a blockage near his heart.

Since retiring in 2022, Albarado had still been riding trackwork for McPeek, who was the trainer of Swiss Skydiver, the horse who gave Albarado his other Preakness success in 2020, 13 years after his first with Curlin.

Albarado has two other Breeders’ Cup wins from his tally of 5,222 wins.

A native of Lafayette, Louisiana, Albarado began riding at bush tracks before turning pro and riding in more than 34,000 races. He earned just over US$221 million (S$283 million). Michael Lee

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.