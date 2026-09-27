Jimmysstar back to his best in Manikato Stakes

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jimmysstar (Ethan Brown) claiming the Group 1 Manikato Stakes (1,200m) at Caulfield on Sept 27. The victory came 10 months after his last success in the Group 1 Orr Stakes (1,400m) on Nov 15, 2025.

MELBOURNE – Jimmysstar emphatically announced he was anything but a spent force as a major player in Australia’s feature sprint races with a smart win in the Group 1 Manikato Stakes at Caulfield on Sept 27.

The enigmatic sprinter logged his fourth Group 1 victory when he rounded up his rivals in the A$2 million (S$1.8 million) 1,200m event that was run at Caulfield for the first time, with Moonee Valley under reconstruction.

Caulfield is a happy hunting ground for the seven-year-old son of Per Incanto, who also has the Group 1 Oakleigh Plate (1,100m) and the Group 1 Orr Stakes (1,400m) to his name at Caulfield.

Winning trainer Ciaron Maher was thrilled to see him return to his best on what was a red-letter day for the stable.

“When he lets rip, there’s no better horse,” said Maher of his fifth winner for the day.

“I’m just thrilled, he’s such a little ripper of a horse.

“To have him out of form, or not quite at his best, is a hard pill to swallow, but that was pretty special.”

Jimmysstar was given an ice-cold steer from regular partner Ethan Brown, who was able to extricate a way to the outside just before straightening to allow the gelding to unleash his trademark finish.

The $26 chance ran past all bar one rival in the final 400m to get home by ¾ length from Extragalactic (James McDonald), who powered home to finish a long head in advance of defending champion Charm Stone (Damian Lane).

Beiwacht, the three-time Group 1 winner who started as the favourite, was unable to dictate in front and weakened in the straight to finish ninth under Nash Rawiller.

The victory was Jimmysstar’s first since his Orr Stakes success in November 2025, and Brown got a kick out of seeing him back to his best.

“Not many horses can do that,” he said.

“His sectionals would be off the chart. I think that feeling he gives you, you can’t compare it to much. It is unreal. It would be like winning a Grand Final, in footy terms.

“I’m quite speechless. I’m so proud of this horse and I’m glad he got the job done today.”

Jimmysstar’s win came three races after Maher enjoyed a similarly satisfying result with Pride Of Jenni ($10) in the A$500,000 Group 2 Feehan Stakes (1,600m), while he also celebrated success with Threads ($69), Royal Supremacy ($25) and Over The Bridge ($11).

“It’s an amazing day. Alice (partner) and my two daughters, they’d be watching on and I wish they were here,” said Maher.

“I could not be more proud of the team. We’ve got an amazing team.”

Pride Of Jenni continued her love affair with the Feehan Stakes, even if the race was transferred to Caulfield in 2026 with The Valley undergoing a reconstruction.

The popular front runner, who won the last two editions of the Moonee Valley Racing Club feature in 2024 and 2025, joined Shorengro (1968-1970) as the only triple winner when she turned in a trademark relentless performance.

Pride Of Jenni was first-up since finishing second in the Group 1 Doomben Cup (2,000m) in May.

Maher could not believe the Tony Ottobre-owned mare is going as strong as ever at nine years of age.

“We were very rapt with her since the winter. Tony and his team manage her well and our team certainly know her very, very well,” he said.

“I can’t thank the whole team at Cranbourne (enough). That’s where she spends most of her time, but she went to Ballarat for a gallop this prep which all the staff were happy about.

“She’s just phenomenal. She’s such a great mare. To have her back at this age and arguably in as good a form as ever, it is quite remarkable.”

The third-straight Feehan Stakes success was the 14th of Pride Of Jenni’s 49-start career, but the daughter of Pride Of Dubai did not have things her own way early in the race.

Long-time foe Mr Brightside (Craig Williams) was ridden aggressively from his wide gate early, but Pride Of Jenni was in front after 200m and then Declan Bates set about rating her as well as he normally does.

She led around two lengths turning for home, before eventually scoring by 1½ lengths from Treasurethe Moment (Daniel Stackhouse), who bounced back from her Group 1 Makybe Diva Stakes’ (1,600m) flop.

Outsider Pounding (Luke Nolen) finished another 1¾ lengths back in third.

Star miler Mr Brightside dropped out late and failed to beat home a rival.

Bates was full of praise for Pride Of Jenni, who changed his life after their eighth win together.

“She’s just made of different stuff,” he said.

“We know it now. All the signs at home were that she’s as good as ever and I really came here full of confidence at how well she was going.

“Once again, Ciaron Maher produced her on the day. It was for me just sit and steer and enjoy the ride.” SKY RACING WORLD