Japan holds the ace with Dragon Welds

1 Beolgyoui Kkum

Last won a race back in July 2024. Fourth in the Grade 3 SBS Sports Sprint (1,200m), but seventh in the SROA Chairman’s Sprint (1,200m) and then well back in the Grade 3 Owners’ Cup (1,600m) in June. Goes best on pace but does not look a threat in this company.

2 Vincero Cavallo

Swept last year’s Sprint Series, but came unstuck in 2026 in the final leg when third to Born Dia. Then beaten in a Class 1 tune-up in July. Sixth in this race in 2024, was undercooked in the 2025 edition. Contender at his best, but plenty of question marks.

3 American Stage

Fourth to Bentornato in the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Sprint (1,200m) at Del Mar last November and the Group 2 Riyadh Dirt Sprint (1,200m) in February. Last-start fifth in the Grade 3 Ibis Summer Dash (1,000m) at Niigata. Hard to catch If he can lead from low draw.

4 Final K

Won five of his first seven starts before suffering an injury that kept him off the track for a long time. Won a Class 1 (1,200m), then sixth in the Grade 2 SROA Chairman’s Sprint in May. He then took a narrow Class 1 win in June. Will need to lift to another level.

5 Munhak Boy

Won the Grade 3 Kookje Shinmun Cup (1,400m) in Busan last October. Well back in all four starts of 2026 since, including the Grade 2 Busan Mayor’s Cup (1,800m) and Grade 3 Owners’ Cup (1,600m) in Busan. Back to sprint. Hard to have on recent form.

6 Silver Rain

Breakthrough fifth in the Grade 2 SROA Chairman’s Sprint in May before a third to Final K at Class 1 level in June. Second last time when giving away a lot of weight at Class 2 level. He has not won since October 2025 and does not shape as a winning chance here.

7 Dragon Welds

Up-and-coming sprinter from Japan, who is three for three in 2026, racing on pace each time, most recently winning the Listed Tokyo Sprint over 1,200m at Oi in April. He comes in fresh having not raced since, he could well be ready. Big chance.

8 Winner Clear

He kicked off this year with a win at Class 1 level and then took part in all three legs of the Sprint Series, finishing second, fifth and second. He likes to come from off the pace, so he will be challenging late and should beat plenty, but the winner may have already gone. One of the best local hopes.

9 Self Improvement

The defending champion. He won this race in 2025 by stalking the early leader and then seeing off Japan’s Chikappa in a late duel. He has not held his form since, and has not raced at all since April, but he has been looking well enough in a string of Conghua and Sha Tin barrier trials. He loved the Seoul sand last time and while again, he will not be favourite, he can run a big race.

10 Mighty Look

Won five times over the trip but the latest was in March 2024. Raced only three times in 2026, returning from six-month layoff to run a fair sixth of 11 over this trip at Class 1 level. Will strip fitter for that run, but hard to see her making much of an impact here.

11 Knicks Go Won

Winner of five from seven, most recently by four lengths in Class 2 (1,400m) on July 12. She has scored three times over this distance too, including posting a quick time back in February. This is a huge step-up in challenge for her though she gets a nice weight allowance.

12 Hansen Bracing

A winner of three from five this year, the filly is steadily establishing herself at the top level of sprinting and was a close second in a blanket finish on her first try at Class 1 on Aug 9. Her two tries in big races have not gone well, most recently in a Grade 2 in April but they have been at further distances. 1,200m is very much her go even if this seems a bit too hard.

13 Beauty Waves

Group 3 winner in Hong Kong over 1,000m in 2024. Won over 1,200m turf at Happy Valley on Feb 4 but has struggled in five starts since then albeit against the best, like Ka Ying Rising twice. All-weather runs mostly in work and trials in Hong Kong. Jerry Chau knows what it takes to win this race.

14 Born Dia

Won the Grade 2 SROA Chairman’s Sprint in May under a bold ride to the front from a wide gate. Prior to that, since getting up to Class 1 level, she had been leading her races but generally not seeing out the last furlong and she resumed that pattern on July 19. She will be on pace again, but that pace could be too hot for her to maintain all the way.

15 Haksan Speed

Fourth to Speed Young over this trip at Listed level in February. Then franked his elite credentials with third in the Grade 3 SBS Sports Sprint. He could not repeat that in the Grade 2 SROA Chairman’s Sprint in May but bounced back with a close second in a Class 1 in July. May not quite have the speed to challenge the visitors but is far from the worst.

16 Gorgeous Win

Won six times over 1,200m in Hong Kong, once over the all-weather in a Class 2 last December, beating Self Improvement. Second over 1,650m in January, but has not been at his best since. Looks the outsider of the three from Hong Kong, but as seen in 2025, Hong Kong horses can thrive in Korea.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club