Item is right on Derby agenda

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Trainer Balding’s unbeaten colt faces stiffer test in English Classic, but is up to the task

The Andrew Balding-trained Item (Colin Keane) defeating fellow Epsom Derby contender Action (Wayne Lordan) in the Group 2 Dante Stakes (2,000m) at York on May 14.

1 Action

Only win in a maiden, but only narrowly beaten in a Doncaster Group 1 last October and led most of the trip when second to Item in a Group 2 at York. May lead again but a few others are likely to prove too good.

2 Alderman

Long-odds horses have often snuck into the place money in the Derby. That is probably what his supporters will hope for as he is yet to win having only tackled maiden company.

3 Ancient Egypt

A very expensive purchase, which is not much of a surprise as he is bred for brilliance as well as being a gorgeous physical specimen. Won three of his four starts, and was very impressive in Listed company at Newmarket in May. Bred to thrive at this trip. An interesting candidate.

4 A Taste Of Glory

From a stable that rarely runs horses with little chance but it is nonetheless still very hard to make a case for this colt. He has won twice but surely lacks the class for this challenge.

5 Balzac

Handled Epsom’s gradients fine when third in a Listed race. Third again – outpaced in the closing stages – in the Lingfield Derby Trial Stakes. May appreciate the slower ground here, but still looks outclassed.

6 Bay Of Brilliance

Progressive last season and returned from an absence to only just fail to win the Lingfield Derby Trial after a sustained duel with Maltese Cross – the pair shot clear of the rest. Not an obvious 2026 Derby winner but not a hopeless case either.

7 Benvenuto Cellini

Made steady headway in 2025, and handles slow ground. Returned last month, his victory – up to a similar trip to this – in a Group 3 at Chester was highly impressive. His great trainer continues to heap praise on his upward progress. Chance.

8 Christmas Day

Twice a Group 3 winner on a slow surface, at Leopardstown. Outpaced in the closing stages when third to rival Item in a Group 2 at York. Hard to see him winning but a place not out of the question.

9 Item

Unbeaten in three starts though kept away from the major races at two. But his convincing victory in May’s Group 2 Dante Stakes at York when he beat some highly rated rivals suggests he can play a major role if he handles this unique track.

10 James J Braddock

Raised his game to win the Group 3 Derby Trial Stakes at Leopardstown in May, a race that has provided many a Derby winner – though not so much recently. Outpaced at one stage but was very strong at the end. A possibility.

11 Maltese Cross

Has won both starts this season. He got the better of Bay Of Brilliance after an intense duel up the straight in the Lingfield Derby Trial Stakes. Distance and track should be good for him.

12 Pierre Bonnard

A decisive Group 1 victory at Saint-Cloud last October was gained on soft ground, so those conditions would be a big plus. Narrowly beaten by James J Braddock in a Group 3 Derby Trial Stakes at Leopardstown. Up in trip which looks ideal and positive tactics likely.

13 Poker

A long-odds outsider. Has only competed in novice company, latterly when second of four at Haydock after leading. No distance worries but will surely be outclassed.

14 Rebel Rocker

Both good efforts so far but neither good enough to suggest he can make an impact. At least he has Epsom experience, a staying-on second over a shorter trip in April.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club