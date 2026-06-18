It may pay to home in on Pink Pigeon in second last

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Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) FYFIELD LEGEND deserves a winning turn after three runner-up performances in a row.

(6) CARNIVAL made a good debut and would not be a surprise winner.

Stable companion (7) NIGHT VISION does have stable jockey Craig Zackey in the irons.

(2) GIMMETHATWORLDCUP has already been gelded and makes his debut for the formidable team of Richard Fourie and Alan Greeff.

Race 2 (1,200m)

Trainer Justin Snaith is raiding Fairview with a few runners.

(10) NOBODY’S PERFECT has not run badly in two of three starts. Should be up to beating these.

(3) WAIT FOR ME makes her local debut and should fight out the finish.

(1) STONE OF SCONE returned to form with a solid runner-up performance and can contest the finish again.

(2) TIPSY has room for improvement and is not out of it.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(9) REDLIGHT LANE has had her fair share of chances to win a race in the Western Cape. She got close a couple of times and could win a race of this nature.

(1) TURBULENT has been consistent since moving to this centre and should be right there at the finish once again.

(3) MASTEROFTHEBAROQUE has only been fair so far but could improve for Greeff.

(2) HALF MOON ISLAND returns from a break but might earn some money.

Race 4 (1,600m)

A very open race.

(1) TASTE THE RAINBOW showed some improvement on local debut and could have more to offer.

(2) MONKEY’S WEDDING and (3) BUGLE both hold fair chances of winning a race at this level.

(4) ALAKAZAM was a disappointment last time but is clearly not out of it.

(6) LUCA DA WHEELS, (7) MATT’S WARRIOR and (8) JET O WAR are all capable of improvement and can be included in perms.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(5) SUPREME FATE has made the trip from Cape Town and would not be a surprise winner.

2) DUPONT EMERALD is still improving and has won twice in a row. She has every chance of completing the hat-trick.

(4) TOO LATE MY MATE showed promise on local debut and should be having a winning turn.



(6) POMEROL and (8) UMZOLOZOLO are two others to consider.

Race 6 (1,800m)

Another open-looking race.

(9) HELIOTROPE impressed in a win on the grass in her penultimate. She did not repeat on the Polytrack and her run on June 12 is best watched.



(8) HOLLANDIA BAKKERIJ and (6) ABOVE THE HORIZON are both capable of getting involved.

(1) GLOBAL ALLY is consistent and clearly not out of it.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(3) PINK PIGEON is consistent and could be the right one for this particular race.

(1) SONG OF MYSELF has had a very good season and is not out of it.

(4) VIRGIN RIVER is in very good shape and should contest the finish yet again.

Her stable companion (2) DOITWITHDIAMONDS makes her local debut and could make the frame.

Race 8 (1,000m)

A very tricky race and it is best to go very wide in all the exotics.

(9) MY DEAR FRIEND tried her luck in a better race last time and was not disgraced. She has changed trainers since and could score.

(6) OVERTURE is not without talent but might be at his best over further.

(3) WAROFDYNAMITE is in good form and could make the frame.



(10) CAN YOU DANSE and (7) WARRIOR OF ROYALTY are both better than their latest runs suggest and have to be considered possible winners.