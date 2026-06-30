Invincible Shield hard to beat

Race 1 (1,600m)

4 Gale Saga can improve at his second start for Manfred Man after proving a handful last time. He has trialled well since and an in-form Jerry Chau in the saddle ticks plenty of boxes.

11 Perfecto Moments will relish an inside draw. He remains a long-standing maiden, but there is enough there to keep him in the mix.

10 Oriental Surprise keeps Zac Purton in the saddle after he finished second on him at Happy Valley last start. He should have every chance to break through.

7 General Smart looks a better chance back on turf after a no-show on the all-weather, although barrier 14 is the query. Having Andrea Atzeni on board helps and, on previous turf form, he is in the mix.

Race 2 (1,400m)

4 He Was Me worked hard from a wide draw to find the front last start and was entitled to tire late. From barrier 3, he should get a much more economical run.

5 Wave Garden makes his stable debut for Danny Shum and is worth keeping safe, with his recent work catching the eye.

7 Jolly Jumper is suited back in trip and reunites with Chau, the same set-up as two starts ago when he won well.

2 Top To Sky broke through for his first victory over this trip last time. Ridden by Ethan Brown, the Dennis Yip-trained 4YO toughed it out to win by a short head. Watch him as Brown takes the reins again.

Race 3 (1,400m)

14 Winning Machine gets the right kind of class rise set-up, off a last-start win but dropping sharply in weight. This is not a deep Class 4.

1 Gallant Epoch is fresh, drawn in barrier 1 and able to put himself on speed. His form has been patchy since leading from pillar to post five starts ago, but conditions can give him the chance to bounce back.

12 Circuit Century looks ready to show considerably more on race day, although barrier 14 makes it a tougher task.

13 Flying Sniper has mixed his form, but he has run well often enough to respect and Purton going back aboard is a positive.

Race 4 (1,000m)

13 Better And Better has the right profile for the drop to 1,000m at his first try over the trip. He arrives off consistent 1,200m form and with form lines that stack up well for this. Barrier 11 suits and gives him the chance to pounce late.

4 Double Alpha finished an encouraging runner-up on debut and should come on well second-up. He is drawn on the right part of the track again and will take catching.

2 Lahore returned from a bleed with a first-up win that had something in hand. Barrier 2 is the query, but Purton staying aboard is a clear positive.

6 Flowing Riches gets back to his winning track and trip and is drawn on the right part of the track, giving him the chance to recapture form.

Race 5 (1,400m)

2 Invincible Shield closed off strongly to fifth first-up over 1,200m and finds a weaker race. Barrier 1 should allow him to settle much handier and prove the one to hold out late.

10 Public Attention looks ready for 1,400m after two strong 1,200m runs for Brett Crawford, finishing third behind Patch Of Stars and Hot Delight both times.

6 Top Dragon is the track-and-distance specialist. His close-up second to Little Paradise the last time he raced over this trip reads well, and barrier 2 gives him the right run.

9 Ka Ying Attack arrives in top order, after breaking through for his first win this season. He should land on speed without much pressure.

Race 6 (1,200m)

1 Positive Smile is worth another chance after a luckless third in a similar race two starts ago, when he was held up from the 400m until past the 150m. He never got clear when it mattered.

6 Storm Mirror has shown good ability in two runs over 1,000m, going to the line untested on debut before improving into third once Purton took over second-up. He is clearly trending the right way.

4 Bullish Nova has barrier 11 to overcome, but his two Happy Valley runs have both been full of merit and he looks close to a breakthrough.

7 Stunning Bundle has trialled okay for debut and barrier 1 gives him the chance to map well.

Race 7 (1,000m)

12 Lucky Candy keeps finding one or two too good, but four straight placings tell the story of a horse close to winning. He maps for every chance again and should not need much to fall his way.

1 We Are Hero is a better chance back in Class 3 after failing to fire in Class 2 since winning a race of this nature four runs back.

10 Dancing Classics can improve second-up off a lengthy break after finishing eighth over 1,200m at Happy Valley, where he did not have the best trip.

2 Fast Responder has trialled well. He can be right there.

Race 8 (1,400m)

4 Beauty Award debuted with promise over 1,200m, closing to sixth against an on-pace race shape. He will be better with time, but the ability is clearly there.

[ο]3 Nyx Gluck makes his stable debut for Shum and gets Purton aboard for the first time. Barrier 12 is the query, but his form keeps him firmly in the conversation.

[ο]13 Power Patch has never drawn lower than barrier 10 and his last-start fifth was a step forward. The rise in trip also looks suitable.

[ο]10 Honorary won well leading throughout last start and barrier 2 gives him the right run to try to repeat the dose.

Race 9 (1,600m)

12 Amazing Duck catches the eye from barrier 1 with Purton taking the ride for the first time after a luckless fourth. Purton should have him leading or at least in the first few in running, and his recent runs suggest another win is close.

6 Ace has relished the stable switch to Mark Newnham and arrives off his second win from four starts for the yard. He does not look done in the ratings yet.

2 Chill Partners gets the major map upgrade, coming into barrier 2 after a series of wide draws since breaking through four starts ago.

8 Jolly Brilliant keeps catching the eye with fast finishes and could settle closer from a middle draw.

Race 10 (1,600m)

2 Amazing Partners gets a much kinder map from barrier 3 after drawing barrier 10 last start, when he did his best work late to finish in fourth place. He should settle much closer and that can make the difference.

4 Power Of Vitam needs early luck from barrier 12, but there is a long run to the turn and the Purton booking is timely.

6 Flow Water Flow is first-up, which is the query, but he is chasing a hat-trick and remains massively untapped after just five starts. The potential is there.

5 Yuen Long Elite would be a big chance if he makes use of barrier 2 well. If he jumps cleanly and lands handy, he gets every chance.

Race 11 (1,200m)

2 Tycoon Resources is headed higher after winning three on the bounce at Happy Valley, stamping himself as one of the standout 3YOs of the season. The switch to Sha Tin is a fresh test, but it should suit him to a tee and he can keep climbing.

3 Effortless Win is another 3YO making inroads, winning well on debut before a close-up second. Barrier 1 gives him the platform to take on the favourite.

7 Motor has found form recently and will be strong late again.

5 Szeryng will likely drop back from barrier 12, but his first-up third to Tycoon Resources means he is well-placed.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club