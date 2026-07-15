Interest around Bankers’ still high

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Banker's Kingdom (Bernardo Pinheiro) scoring a comfortable win in the first barrier trial at Sungai Besi on July 14.

It was as recent as July 11 that trainer Tiang Kim Choi sent Super Manjung to take out the last race at a Kuala Lumpur meeting.

It was the second leg of a good double as it followed Winning Symphony who emerged triumphant by a nostril in the 10th race of the day.

Tiang rode on that winning wave by producing another double dose at the trials which were run off on July 14.

On the morning and on a track rated good, Tiang sent out Banker’s Kingdom to take the opener and Banker’s Legend who won the second hit-out.

Both were stylish winners. Banker’s Kingdom, who was ridden by Bernardo Pinheiro, almost went under 59sec when clocking 59.01sec for his romp over the 1,000m.

The Brazen Beau four-year-old did it easily, beating the Johnny Lim Boon Thong-trained Banker’s Honor (Joe Kamaruddin) by a length and a half and third-placed Choise Is Mine (Fikri Ismail) who was a further neck adrift.

As for Banker’s Legend, his was a fighting win. It should hold the Zoustar three-year-old in good stead for the Three-Year-Old Mile Championship for which he is entered.

The one-time winner was neatly into stride but it was a new registration, All The Way Mae (Oscar Chavez) who found the lead from another new registration, Congratulatebanker (Farhan Ghazali).

Banker’s Legend was never in a hurry and it was only with a furlong to go that he made his move.

In no time, he had taken the lead and just as he was clearing away to what looked like an easy stroll, a challenge emerged from the pack. The Nick Selvan-trained Secret Phantom (Ruzaini Supien) charged home from no-man’s-land but Banker’s Legend held him off by half a length.

Two good ones did battle and both must be accorded plenty of respect when they turn up for their respective races on July 19.

While Banker’s Legend will contest the 3YO Mile Championship, Secret Phantom has been nominated for the Supreme C contest to be run over the 1,700m.

The Irish-bred five-year-old has to date had two unplaced runs but he did win a trial on May 26 in a pretty decent time of 1min 0.13sec.

He was at the trials by order of the racing stewards after he stood in the gates and lost considerable ground at his last start on June 21.

The good news for the Selvan camp is that he passed his test and will be eligible to take his place in that race coming up.

Keep an eye also on third placegetter, All The Way Mae.

Until being flown out here, the Trapeze Artist mare had two starts as Flying Wahine in Bathurst in New South Wales where she finished third in a 1,400m race.

Trained by Richard Lines, she will be hoping to see action in Race 7, the Restricted Maiden sprint over the 1,250m, as she is one of the reserves. However, if she does get a start, she could lead her rivals on a merry chase.

Watch out also for Pacific Royal, a new addition to trainer Jason Ong’s team. The King’s Legacy three-year-old won the fourth trial impressively.

Ridden by Fikri, he was neatly out of Gate 3 and for most of the early part of the journey he was content to sit at the withers of an unnamed two-year-old from Lines’ yard.

However, when push came to shove, Pacific Royal grew wings and, in the shades of the winning post he beat the unnamed son of Unite And Conquer by a short head.

Pacific Royal, who ran out the trip in 1:00.74, won a 1,000m race at Goulburn in Australia on May 30, 2025.

He joined Ong’s team on March 23 and has yet to see action in Malaysia.

On his performance at his first official trial, Pacific Royal should toss in a good show on debut.

brian@sph.com.sg