In-form Porfirio can put his best foot forward

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Race 1 (1,200m)

A competitive looking opening event.

The Dean Smith-trained (5) PRINCESS OF AJIAAL showed improvement when trying the Polytrack for the first time and can win a race of this nature.

(6) REMIND ME OF YOU makes her debut and has Richard Fourie in the irons for trainer Alan Greeff and she could be ready to score.

(2) CLARA LUME’ would not be a surprise winner if turning up for this.

(4) ON THE OUTSIDE is an unreliable 2YO filly with a record of three placings from eight starts, but she is not out of it either.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(2) WALK RIGHT IN makes her local debut and is trying the Polytrack but could score.

(4) TRULY MAGICAL has shown improvement recently and can contest the finish once again.

(5) FOCAL POINT is in good shape and is not out of it.

(10) SKIP THE LINE makes her debut but would not be a surprise winner.

Race 3 (1,900m)

(1) WOMAN IN GOLD was unreliable in the Western Cape and makes her Polytrack debut, but if she is to reproduce her best form, she should win.

(5) EXPLOSIVE GIFT has been in good form lately and should be a real threat.

(2) FANTINE is carded for June 5 but can be a threat if running in this.

(3) SALAGADOOLA is not reliable but is also not out of it.

Race 4 (1,900m)

A very open race and one should go very wide in all the exotics.

(5) ANATOLIAN SILVER is not well drawn but has held his form well and could be ready for a winning turn.

(4) GREEN ISLE is coming off her solid last-start win and must be included.

(7) PAST AND PRESENT and (8) DISRUPTIVE are both in good form coming into this and capable of winning.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(2) SPOIL YOURSELF is often caught way out of her ground, but she is capable of a storming finish and can win over this course and distance.

(7) CHRONICLESOFNANIA is to be considered after her closing last-start second over the mile on May 22.

(4) TERMINAL VELOCITY disappointed with blinkers on last time, but she can score if they are removed.

(1) Olive Oyl has not impressed in her recent runs, but the 3YO is still one to look out for should she bring her best run to the races.

Race 6 (1,600m)

Another open race.

[ο](3) PORFIRIO has had a tremendous season and is quite capable of scoring again.

[ο](2) GLOBAL ALLY is right at home over this course and distance and should fight out the finish.

[ο](4) SILVONIAN remains in good shape but is taking on tougher.

(6) LAGUNA VERDE returned to form with a solid win and can follow up.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(7) MORFELIHA only found one better on the day last time. She was a game winner before that and the form has worked out well.

(3) FIERY COUNTESS ran in a decent field last time and should do better this time.

(4) KINGS AGAIN is very consistent and also capable of winning.

(5) GENOVEFA is hat-trick seeking, but this does look a tougher bunch.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(2) CASPERITA tried her luck unsuccessfully in better fields than this, and she could bounce back to beat these rivals.

(1) OCEAN FLAME has not been beaten far in her recent starts and could earn some money.

(9) BLACK PATH could pop up into the places.

(10) Colorama finished unplaced over the mile last time, but the drop back in trip could suit given she won over 1,300m two starts ago. Keep her in mind.