Heliotrope should win back-to-back races

Race 1 (1,200m)

An interesting race as some of these make their local debut and are trying the Polytrack.

Trained by Kelly Mitchley, (1) SOUNDSOFSYMPHONIES ran in two decent maiden fields in the Western Cape, so he would not be a surprise winner on local debut.

(7) ALLEYAH’S ROCKET is knocking on the door and is proven on this surface, so he must be respected.

(2) LOVE FROM AFAR was not disgraced last week when trying the Polytrack and could go one better.

(3) GEORGE REX makes his local debut for in-form trainer Jacques Strydom and is capable of further improvement. Watch him.

Race 2 (1,000m)

A very open race with most of them well suited to this course and distance.

(1) STRANGE MAGIC has been holding her form well and the 6YO mare could win a race of this nature.

(6) WINTERONTHEGREEN looks capable of going from start to finish if allowed a soft lead.

(2) SWEET JULIA is better than her last two runs suggest and does well over this shorter distance.

(3) ICY LANCASTER is capable of improvement and could be a threat.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(6) RARE EARTH was consistent without scoring in the Western Cape and that form should be good enough at this low level.

(5) SABRAGE put in a career-best performance last time and could have more to offer.

(2) BUGLE is consistent but is battling to get a first victory.

(3) DEAD POETS SOCIETY has shown improvement of late and is not out of it.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(6) KIM KAY is improving. She looked an unlucky loser of her last start and could go one place better.

(1) GREEK HEIRESS is a long-time battling maiden but makes her local debut and would not be a surprise winner.

(2) PRICELESS TREASURE did not show her best last time. She was very consistent before that and can contest the finish again.

(3) DEE DEE’S DELIGHT showed improvement last time and has a place chance.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(2) HELIOTROPE was a disappointment when trying the Polytrack for the first time. She certainly learnt from that experience with a solid win last time. She picked up a penalty for that win so it should be closer this time.

(5) HOMING PIGEON ran right up to that rival last time but failed to go past her. She might do so in this race with the change of weights.

(7) LANA VIEW continues to improve and could be third best.

(6) BACK FOR MORE is not reliable but might earn some money.

Race 6 (1,000m)

A very open race and it might be best advised to go very wide in this leg of all the exotics.

(1) ICED MARMALADE has not been beaten far in her recent runs and could make all this time.

(2) DAFFODIL DELIGHT runs in a better race than this on June 26, so she could be a threat if appearing for this race.

(3) JAPANESE GARDEN has shown improvement lately and could be ready to score.

(4) TRULY MAGICAL picked up a confidence-boosting victory last time and could be a threat.

Race 7 (1,300m)

(1) EUGENIUS won nicely enough on local debut and the second horse was an easy winner of his next start.

(2) SUSURRANDO is improving and should make a bold bid for victory in a race like this.

(3) EL CAPITAN was not disgraced last time and should contest the finish.

(8) CAPTAIN CLEVER showed improvement last time but is badly drawn.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(7) BLUE PALACE is knocking loudly on the door and could go one better in this very open-looking race.

(8) QUEEN OF JAZZ likes the Polytrack and could challenge for top honours once again.

(4) ENDEARED quickened up nicely to win her latest start and could be a lively danger.

(5) AMANATTO had some good form before fluffing her lines last time.