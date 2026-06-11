Headley Grange all set to go for broke

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

1 Fangirl

Was good at her last run when raced wide to finish 0.41L third of 16 in Group 1 1,300m on May 30 after coming from well back. Distance is ideal.

2 Rothfire

Local galloper who caused a boilover two starts ago when he won Group 1 Doomben 10000. Had no luck last start when 1.46L seventh. Chance at odds.

3 Private Eye

Finished third in this race in 2025. Ended sixth of 16 when freshened in Group 1 1,300m here on May 30. Raced handy but his run was over 100m from home. Place chance.

4 Another Wil

Has not won since Group 1 1,400m victory at Caulfield in February 2025. Tends to mix form but last start Group 1 0.55L fourth when raced handy entitles him to be competitive here.

5 Desert Lightning

Won Group 1 1,200m at Morphettville two starts ago and was big odds at next start when raced here for 1.78L eighth of 16 over 1,300m. Fourth in this race in 2025. Likely improver.

6 Sepals

Raced wide last start when beating only two home here in Group 1 1,300m on May 30. Failed to quicken over last 100m. Is unbeaten in five tries at the distance but this is tough.

7 Headley Grange

Looms as a top contender after overcoming difficulties in the home straight to win Group 1 1,300m here on May 30. Worth following again.

8 Transatlantic

Is third-up and was only 1.21L off Headley Grange in last start Group 1 here after leading but tiring to finish fifth. Has a good strike rate at the track and distance. Will have admirers.

9 Yellow Brick

Overraced in the middle stages and was wide at last start in Group 1 1,300m here when finished last. Has a good strike rate at the track and distance and was second in this race in 2025. Can give cheek at big odds.

10 King Of Roseau

Needs to find rapid improvement after beating only one home at last race in Group 1 1,300m here when raced wide and could not quicken in sprint home. Looking to others.

11 Estadio Mestalla

Consistent galloper who handles all track conditions and is usually not too far away. Yet to race at the track and just needs luck to improve on last start 2.46L fourth in Listed 1,300m.

12 Warnie

Has a record of two wins, a second and two thirds from 11 attempts at the distance. Was a bit one-paced at last start when 4.36L 11th over 1,200m. Distance suits but this is harder.

13 Von Hauke

Was an impressive 1,600m Listed winner at Bendigo and was then massive odds next when 10th of 16 here in Group 1 1,300m. Came from last to be beaten 2.62L. Not any easier here.

14 Splash Back

Is a good performer at the distance with four wins and two seconds from eight races. Scored here two starts back on heavy track in Group 2 1,200m. Then finished strongly in Group 1 1,300m here for ninth. Not hopeless.

15 Abounding

Group 2 winner over the distance and won a Group 3 over 1,350m at last start at Doomben on May 23. Will be finishing strongly but is facing tougher opposition here.

16 Spicy Martini

Hard to fault his form after a Listed 1,000m win here, followed by a 1.01L second to Rothfire in the Group 1 Doomben 10000 (1,200m) on May 16. Finished well back in this race in 2025. Place hope at odds.

17 Tuned

Goes up in class after running a last start close-up fourth of 16, beaten 0.37L, in 1,350m Group 3 on May 23. Is a consistent sort and a 1,400m winner but this level is sure to test him.

18 Regal Award

Lightly weighted three-year-old who has three wins from his 10 starts, including a last-start win here in Group 3 1,400m. Had excuses previous start when finished fifth at short odds in Group 3. Hard to beat.

RESERVES

19 Sixties

Beaten only 2.05L at his last start in Group 3 1,400m here on May 30 when finishing strongly for fifth of 18 after racing wide. Will be improved and rates as a contender if he gets in.

20 Payline

Entitled to go around at big odds. Tried hard at his last start when finished 10th, beaten 4.29L, in Group 1 Doomben 10000. Best on a soft track, but others better.

21 Welwal

Held up entering the home straight in Listed 1,600m on May 16 but finished strongly for 2.22L fourth. Recent form is solid but this is a big increase in class.

22 Cifrado

Resumed with a Listed 1,200m win on the Gold Coast and then followed it up with a 0.01L second in Group 3 1,350m. Will be finishing strongly but place is best hope.

23 Skyhook

Finished second in three-year-old Group 3 at the track and distance on May 30 when raced near the lead. Has won a Group 3 over 1,400m, but this is a much tougher race.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club