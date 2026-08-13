Hat-trick seeker Mustahsan can pick up where he left off

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Gun 3YO is all prepped up for a winning return since a couple of consecutive victories in Riyadh

Mustahsan has not been seen since his slashing win under Camilio Ospina in a 3YO race over 2,000m in Riyadh on Jan 24. The Mucho Gusto gelding will be a leading pick for his comeback in the Flower Cup (2,000m) in Taif on Aug 14.

Race 1 (1,600m)

(15) RIQ ALBANAT has put up three promising efforts over 1,200m thus far and warrants respect in this field. Major player if staying the distance.

(3) Aljawharah DH finished well to take third of 15 on debut over 1,200m at Riyadh in January. Off the track since but should be helped by this longer trip.

(18) Shaqra Aldarae caught the eye when runner-up to an unbeaten rival at Riyadh in January and was not disgraced on her return when sixth of 15 here last week. Place claims.

(17) Shahama Alnaqwah is an unraced Nieshan filly out of an unraced Qatari-bred mare. Connections have started this season in red-hot form.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(2) Ajmal Abu Alawaid travelled powerfully en route to finishing fourth of 18 on debut over course and distance last week. Quickly turned out again with leading claims.

(14) Rken Al Qanon was collared in the final few strides when second of 18 over course and distance last week. Closely matched with Ajmal Abu Alawaid on that evidence.

(12) Najman was outclassed by more talented foes over course and distance here last week. Not without place claims in an easier heat.

(9) Munafis is an unraced Mayal Al Khalediah colt out of a UAE-bred mare. Leading rider booked for debut.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(2) Almajtham was placed five times from 13 starts but still seeks an elusive win. Hard to trust but undoubtedly possesses the best form.

(18) Zahur Tsharen made good progress to finish seventh of 18 over 1,200m here in July. Any natural improvement could see her make an impact.

(12) Hazyah is a long-standing maiden who has been found a good opportunity to go close. Third of 16 over 1,400m at Riyadh when last seen.

(1) Alfazarei hinted at promise in two runs here in 2025 before missing the whole second half of the season. Returned with a poor display for these new connections.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(4) Mishtaag overcame a sluggish start to make a victorious debut over 1,200m here in July. Seemed to be crying out for more distance and has strong claims in this field.

(7) Almusamma was placed in Open company in 2025 and caught the eye on his comeback when third of 17 behind Jasour.

(14) Midhaal was fourth of 17 behind Jasour on debut over 1,400m. Expect improvement on just his second career start.

(2) Jasour is a highly tried colt who got off the mark at the sixth attempt which came over 1,400m here a fortnight ago. Big player on official ratings but has to prove he stays this far.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(4) Alghaznawi mustered good early speed and rallied under pressure to finish third of 17 on debut. This longer trip should help.

(15) Wabel Almoghtrh is an unraced Requinto colt out of an unraced local-bred mare. Visor and tongue-tie fitted for debut but cannot be discounted due to connections.

(9) Kon Estns made a big mid-race move after a slow start to finish fifth of 18 last week. Interesting runner if he breaks better in this.

(10) Lahan Alsalam is an unraced Song Of Peace colt out of a British-bred mare. Leading rider booked for debut.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(4) Az Halha is an unraced Ten Sovereigns filly out of a limited Irish-bred mare. Has joined leading connections.

(7) Kulna Al Khafji is an unraced Girvin filly out of a US-bred mare with two wins from eight outings. Bred to stay much further.

(2) Arena Queen is an unraced Masar filly out of a Godolphin-owned British-bred mare. Has an enticing pedigree but turf may be her preferred surface.

(5) Cite Bergere blazed early speed before weakening into seventh on debut over 1,200m in July. Still appears weak but has place claims.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(2) Ameeq is a talented UK import who finished third of 16 on local debut here a fortnight ago. Stepping up in distance is an unknown but he certainly has the talent to win.

(1) Nazah was an impressive conditions race winner here over 1,600m last season and produced in three subsequent Riyadh starts. Drawn well and should go close under aggressive tactics.

(6) Triple One was an emphatic 1,200m maiden winner at Riyadh in January. Open to improvement and should stay this extra distance.

(3) Anquod is a strong traveller who does not find much under pressure. Returns from a seven-month layoff.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(10) Lelah Doroh scored nine wins from 27 outings and is clearly capable of scoring at this level. Five-time scorer here and should be tough to beat.

(2) Aljamaanee is a prolific 11-time winner who recorded a course-and-distance victory in July in 2025. Drawn well and goes well fresh.

(15) Tahzeem is a nine-time winner from 18 starts and the highest-rated runner in this field. Usually seen running over further and has not proven if he handles this deeper surface.

(9) Kaflahom is an unexposed gelding who finished second of 17 in a Cup race on his return in July. Lacks a change of gear but possesses a fair amount of talent.

Race 9 (1,600m)

(14) Nowafaa has five wins from nine outings and is open to more improvement. Did not stay over 1,800m last time and will relish the drop in distance.

(3) Al Khansaa is a dual course-and-distance winner coming in off the back of a clear career-best display here three weeks ago. Has to be shortlisted.

(10) Gharamy is a high-class filly who made a winning return this season in a 1,400m Open in July. Perhaps better suited by that trip but possesses leading claims nonetheless.

(11) Just For Sul ran fourth of 10 behind Dance Desire in a 1,600m Cup at Riyadh in January when last seen. Has run well on all four starts here.

Race 10 (2,000m)

(10) Mustahsan is an improving gelding who seeks a hat-trick after consecutive victories at Riyadh last season. The horse to beat if fit on his return.

(5) Darbi flew home from well off the pace to win over 1,600m a fortnight ago. Seemingly improving and should relish this longer trip. Shortlist material.

(7) Lae Oyoun Maziad is a nine-race maiden who caught the eye when fifth behind Darbi over 1,600m recently. Not without place claims.

(8) Majaal was well beaten by an 80-rated stablemate when last seen but finished clear of the rest. Unexposed and guaranteed to stay.

Race 11 (1,600m)

(9) Tatowaad is an unraced Tajaaweed filly out of an unraced local-bred mare. Could be anything for leading connections.

(1) Arttawih is an unraced Teletext filly out of a 20-rated local-bred mare. Pedigree does not appeal but a runner from this stable cannot be discounted.

(10) Tomooh made some late headway to finish fourth of 14 over 1,200m here on debut in July. Should be helped by this step-up in distance.

(8) Stormline ran seventh of 10 over 1,400m here in July. Stumbled at the start that day. Blinkers fitted now.

Comments courtesy of Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia