Haggas takes Earth Shot at awesome O’Brien army

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Trainer still game, even if outnumbered by father-and-son racing dynasty in Irish Oaks

Earth Shot (James Doyle) finishing better than Johanna Walsh (Dylan Browne McMonagle) in the Group 2 Ribblesdale Stakes (2,400m) at Royal Ascot on June 18. The pair renew their rivalry in the Group 1 Irish Oaks (2,400m) at The Curragh on July 18.

– William Haggas is under no illusion about his task when sending Earth Shot to take on a battalion of O’Brien-trained runners in the €500,000 (S$738,000) Group 1 Irish Oaks (2,400m) at The Curragh on July 18.

The name O’Brien will feature next to eight of the 11 horses’ names in July 18’s race card, with father Aidan set to saddle five and son Joseph responsible for three following declaration stage on July 16.

In his search for a record-extending ninth Irish Oaks success, Aidan O’Brien will bank on a team headed by Amelia Earhart, who will look to put her Epsom disappointment behind her having struck in the Listed Cheshire Oaks (2,300m) earlier.

The Camelot filly could run only sixth to Thundering On – whom she will reoppose in the Irish Oaks – in the Group 1 English Oaks (2,400m) at Epsom on June 5.

She will be joined by Beautify, Cameo, Composing and Sugar Island.

Joseph O’Brien is triple-handed, courtesy of Epsom Oaks heroine Thundering On – who subsequently tasted defeat in the Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes (2,000m) at her last start on June 27 – Johanna Walsh and Rebel Moon.

English-trained runners have prevailed on three of the last eight renewals and one trainer who knows plenty about taking on the Irish in their own backyard is Haggas, who saddled the talented Sea Of Class to strike at The Curragh back in 2018.

It will be Earth Shot who leads the Haggas and British challenge.

Following Earth Shot’s gutsy success to deny Johanna Walsh in Royal Ascot’s Group 2 Ribblesdale Stakes (2,400m) on June 18, the Newmarket-based handler believes his improving filly – who carries the colours of Wathnan Racing – has plenty of attributes to put herself firmly in the picture.

“It was frustrating at Goodwood because they went very slowly and didn’t quicken,” he told Racing TV.

“But they went a nice gallop at Ascot – where obviously we had a loose one which was a bit of a nuisance and made it complicated – but she came wide and stayed on well to just get up.

“She stayed the trip well and looked very genuine when she put her head down towards the line. She tries and gets the trip, which are a couple of good ingredients for Saturday.

“She’s been good since Ascot, and I’ve been very happy with her. I’ve always said I think she’ll be a better filly with some cut in the ground.

“We’re not going to get that on Saturday unfortunately but this a really nice race for her.

“There aren’t many horses trained by people who aren’t called O’Brien.

“So, we’re going to have a bit of a battle on our hands, but it is what it is and on we go.”

Earth Shot will have her Ribblesdale-winning partner James Doyle back in the irons.

Inis Mor, Rebel Moon and Sparan Nua were all added to the field for a cost of €50,000 at the supplementary stage earlier in the week, with the latter-mentioned looking to give 84-year-old trainer Jim Bolger his first Classic winner since 2002. RACING AND SPORTS