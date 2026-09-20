Haggas aims for breakthrough win with Maltese Cross in Arc

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Maltese Cross (Tom Marquand) lunging late between horses to gain the verdict in the Group 1 Grand Prix de Paris (2,400m) at ParisLongchamp on July 14. Trained by William Haggas, the colt will line up in the Group 1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (2,400m) on Oct 4.

– British trainer William Haggas will head to Paris with talented colt Maltese Cross on the first weekend of October, looking for a breakthrough success in the €5 million (S$7.37 million) Group 1 Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (2,400m).

While he continues to gear up the Sea The Stars three-year-old galloper for a crack in the French showpiece also known as The Arc, Haggas has no concerns over the recent performances of Aidan O’Brien’s Christmas Day and Pierre Bonnard in the Group 1 St Leger (2,900m) won by the Joseph O’Brien-trained Highwayman on Sept 12.

After finishing second to Christmas Day in the Group 1 Epsom Derby (2,400m) on June 6, Maltese Cross stamped his Arc credentials with a commanding two-length success over O’Brien’s Epsom winner and stablemate Pierre Bonnard when turning the tables in the Group 2 Great Voltigeur Stakes (2,400m) at York on Aug 19 at his last start.

That was after Maltese Cross snared his maiden Group success in the Group 1 Grand Prix de Paris (2,400m) at ParisLongchamp on July 15.

Both Christmas Day and Pierre Bonard subsequently failed to land a blow in the St Leger at Doncaster.

But Haggas remains unconcerned, and the Somerville Lodge handler was happy to draw a line through the form.

“He (Maltese Cross) just needs a bit of time between his races and we’ve given him that, so he’s now ready for his last race of the season,” said Haggas.

“It’s totally irrelevant (St Leger). It’s only of interest if you are a punter.

“As a trainer, I’d have liked to have seen them run better but they ran very well in the (Group 1) Irish Derby (2,400m) – Christmas Day won the English Derby – so they’re useful horses who didn’t show up in the St Leger.”

Maltese Cross will be attempting to go one better at ParisLongchamp on Oct 4 for Haggas after Sea Of Class was agonisingly denied victory in the same feature in 2018.

The outstanding filly lost no marks in defeat although a neck-second behind the great mare Enable, trained by John Gosden.

“It hurt a little bit, but she was unfortunate, she was drawn 18 and Enable was drawn in six. We had to come from the back and only got beaten a head or so,” recounted Haggas.

Testing conditions were against Maltese Cross in the Epsom Derby, so Haggas is hoping for a dry couple of weeks in the Parisian area as the George Waud-owned galloper bids to take on the likes of reigning champion Daryz, recent dual Group 1 winner Kalpana and Group 1 Epsom Oaks (2,400m) winner Thundering On.

“He has a bit to find and of course, everyone is having a go now because it looks like an open race,” he said.

“We’ve picked a nice year. Kalpana is rock-solid and the favourite obviously came back and did well, Daryz, then of the three-year-olds, it’s him and Thundering On.

“I think a lot will depend on what the ground is going to be like. If it’s nice ground and not too heavy, then it’ll be better for us, if it gets heavy, that will make things more difficult.

“If you are drawn wide, it makes it more difficult for sure. I think last year the first four home were between 1 and 6.

“George and Charlotte (Tilburry) are enjoying the ride at the moment and let’s hope it continues.” RACING AND SPORTS