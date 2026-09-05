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Sept 6 Prix du Moulin form analysis

Gstaad should be too good

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Irish 2000 Guineas winner Gstaad is hard to beat in the Group 1 Prix du Moulin de Longchamp (1,600m) at ParisLongchamp on Sept 6.

PHOTO: RACING AND SPORTS

1 Dreamliner

Sprang a bit of a surprise when gaining the second Group 3 victory of his career at Saint-Cloud in March. But he could not make a significant impact in a Deauville Group 1 in August.

2 Opera Ballo

A Group 1 winner at Meydan in January, then showed usual lightning gate speed to win a Group 2 at Sandown. Two quality placed efforts in Group 1s since suggest that he has live chances.

3 Ten Bob Tony

No longer underestimated as he was when surging from the rear to win at 50-1 in a Royal Ascot Group 1 in June and on ground faster than preferable. Not far off that level when fourth in two Group 1s since. Likely to play a part late on again.

4 Erdenali

Quickly made a name for himself by winning his first three starts in impressive style. It could easily have been another win in a Chantilly Group 3, but he had no room to challenge when it was needed. Worth a try.

5 Gstaad

3YOs have often won the Prix du Moulin de Longchamp. Gstaad won the Irish 2000 Guineas and ran second to the now-retired Bow Echo in Group 1s the other three times this season. Major chance.

6 Dorset

A smart 2YO career has not been enhanced this year. Probably on pace-making duties for Gstaad.

7 Nighttime

A Group 2 and 3 winner and close to the winners’ money in a 1,400m Deauville Group 1 on his latest start, in July. Highly talented at his best though ratings would suggest that a place is more likely than a win.

  • Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.