Straitstimes.com header logo

May 23 Irish 2000 Guineas form analysis

Gstaad is hard to beat in Irish 2000 Guineas

Exciting Coolmore 3YO in his element after a solid second in the English 2000 Guineas

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Gstaad (Christophe Soumillon) landing the Grade 1 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (1,600m) at Del Mar on Nov 1, 2025.

Gstaad (Christophe Soumillon) landing the Grade 1 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (1,600m) at Del Mar on Nov 1, 2025.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

1 Alparslan

Won a Group 3 classic trial, the Greenham Stakes (1,400m) at Newbury last time. Skipped the English equivalent to line up here where he won in 2025 over shorter. Highly regarded.

2 Bamako Beach

Narrowly failed to make his first appearance in the winner’s enclosure on his two starts. Unexposed. Up against it as a maiden in a Classic. Others preferred.

3 Distant Storm

Twice finished behind Gstaad, most recently when eight lengths third in the Group 1 2000 Guineas (1,600m) at Newmarket on May 2. Improvement expected on second start of the year.

4 Go Just Do It

Third in the G2 Futurity Stakes over 1,400m at this track in 2025. Opened his account at the fourth time of asking in a Maiden over 1,400m at Gowran Park on April 22. First time tackling this trip.

5 Gstaad

Big and powerful Grade 1 winner in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf on Nov 1, 2025 at two over the same 1,600m trip. Will come on from excellent second in the Group 1 2000 Guineas (1,600m) at Newmarket on 3yo debut. Major chance.

6 Neolithic

Needs a serious step-up in form on all evidence to play a hand in the finish. Raced prominently when third in Listed company in the Tetrarch Stakes (1,600m) at The Curragh on latest outing on May 4.

7 Pacific Avenue

Godolphin’s contender is race-fit after three runs already this year, making the frame each time. Finished down the field on only attempt at Group 1 level in the Dewhurst Stakes (1,400m) at Newmarket on Oct 11, 2025.

8 Power Blue

Won a Group 1 over 1,200m at The Curragh on Aug 9, 2025 last season, the Phoenix Stakes. Second to Thesecretadversary in a classic trial at Leopardstown, the Group 3 Red Rocks Stakes (1,400m) on April 12 before a weakening seventh in the Group 1 2000 Guineas (1,600m) at Newmarket on May 2.

9 Take Charge Star

One of the outsiders at long odds. It is hard to make a case in his first attempt at this top grade. Fifth in the Listed Tetrarch Stakes (1,600m) at The Curragh on latest start on May 4.

10 Thesecretadversary

Connections are expecting a big run from this home-trained contender. Race-fit after clocking in the Group 3 Red Rocks Stakes (1,400m) on April 12. He then pulled hard when he finished fifth in the Group 1 2000 Guineas at his second attempt at 1,600m on May 2. Not without claims.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club

See more on

Horse racing

Sports and recreation

Ireland

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.