May 23 Irish 2000 Guineas form analysis
Gstaad is hard to beat in Irish 2000 Guineas
Exciting Coolmore 3YO in his element after a solid second in the English 2000 Guineas
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1 Alparslan
Won a Group 3 classic trial, the Greenham Stakes (1,400m) at Newbury last time. Skipped the English equivalent to line up here where he won in 2025 over shorter. Highly regarded.
2 Bamako Beach
Narrowly failed to make his first appearance in the winner’s enclosure on his two starts. Unexposed. Up against it as a maiden in a Classic. Others preferred.
3 Distant Storm
Twice finished behind Gstaad, most recently when eight lengths third in the Group 1 2000 Guineas (1,600m) at Newmarket on May 2. Improvement expected on second start of the year.
4 Go Just Do It
Third in the G2 Futurity Stakes over 1,400m at this track in 2025. Opened his account at the fourth time of asking in a Maiden over 1,400m at Gowran Park on April 22. First time tackling this trip.
5 Gstaad
Big and powerful Grade 1 winner in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf on Nov 1, 2025 at two over the same 1,600m trip. Will come on from excellent second in the Group 1 2000 Guineas (1,600m) at Newmarket on 3yo debut. Major chance.
6 Neolithic
Needs a serious step-up in form on all evidence to play a hand in the finish. Raced prominently when third in Listed company in the Tetrarch Stakes (1,600m) at The Curragh on latest outing on May 4.
7 Pacific Avenue
Godolphin’s contender is race-fit after three runs already this year, making the frame each time. Finished down the field on only attempt at Group 1 level in the Dewhurst Stakes (1,400m) at Newmarket on Oct 11, 2025.
8 Power Blue
Won a Group 1 over 1,200m at The Curragh on Aug 9, 2025 last season, the Phoenix Stakes. Second to Thesecretadversary in a classic trial at Leopardstown, the Group 3 Red Rocks Stakes (1,400m) on April 12 before a weakening seventh in the Group 1 2000 Guineas (1,600m) at Newmarket on May 2.
9 Take Charge Star
One of the outsiders at long odds. It is hard to make a case in his first attempt at this top grade. Fifth in the Listed Tetrarch Stakes (1,600m) at The Curragh on latest start on May 4.
10 Thesecretadversary
Connections are expecting a big run from this home-trained contender. Race-fit after clocking in the Group 3 Red Rocks Stakes (1,400m) on April 12. He then pulled hard when he finished fifth in the Group 1 2000 Guineas at his second attempt at 1,600m on May 2. Not without claims.
Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club