Gstaad is hard to beat in Irish 2000 Guineas

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Exciting Coolmore 3YO in his element after a solid second in the English 2000 Guineas

1 Alparslan

Won a Group 3 classic trial, the Greenham Stakes (1,400m) at Newbury last time. Skipped the English equivalent to line up here where he won in 2025 over shorter. Highly regarded.

2 Bamako Beach

Narrowly failed to make his first appearance in the winner’s enclosure on his two starts. Unexposed. Up against it as a maiden in a Classic. Others preferred.

3 Distant Storm

Twice finished behind Gstaad, most recently when eight lengths third in the Group 1 2000 Guineas (1,600m) at Newmarket on May 2. Improvement expected on second start of the year.

4 Go Just Do It

Third in the G2 Futurity Stakes over 1,400m at this track in 2025. Opened his account at the fourth time of asking in a Maiden over 1,400m at Gowran Park on April 22. First time tackling this trip.

5 Gstaad

Big and powerful Grade 1 winner in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf on Nov 1, 2025 at two over the same 1,600m trip. Will come on from excellent second in the Group 1 2000 Guineas (1,600m) at Newmarket on 3yo debut. Major chance.

6 Neolithic

Needs a serious step-up in form on all evidence to play a hand in the finish. Raced prominently when third in Listed company in the Tetrarch Stakes (1,600m) at The Curragh on latest outing on May 4.

7 Pacific Avenue

Godolphin’s contender is race-fit after three runs already this year, making the frame each time. Finished down the field on only attempt at Group 1 level in the Dewhurst Stakes (1,400m) at Newmarket on Oct 11, 2025.

8 Power Blue

Won a Group 1 over 1,200m at The Curragh on Aug 9, 2025 last season, the Phoenix Stakes. Second to Thesecretadversary in a classic trial at Leopardstown, the Group 3 Red Rocks Stakes (1,400m) on April 12 before a weakening seventh in the Group 1 2000 Guineas (1,600m) at Newmarket on May 2.

9 Take Charge Star

One of the outsiders at long odds. It is hard to make a case in his first attempt at this top grade. Fifth in the Listed Tetrarch Stakes (1,600m) at The Curragh on latest start on May 4.

10 Thesecretadversary

Connections are expecting a big run from this home-trained contender. Race-fit after clocking in the Group 3 Red Rocks Stakes (1,400m) on April 12. He then pulled hard when he finished fifth in the Group 1 2000 Guineas at his second attempt at 1,600m on May 2. Not without claims.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club