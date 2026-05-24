Gstaad enhances UK Royal Ascot claims with Irish 2000 Guineas win

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Gstaad (Ryan Moore) in his Group 2 Coventry Stakes win at Royal Ascot on June 17, 2025. He has landed the Group 1 Irish 2000 Guineas (1,600m) at The Curragh on May 23.

– Gstaad confirmed his position among Europe’s leading three-year-old milers, with a commanding victory in the €500,000 (S$743,000) Group 1 Irish 2000 Guineas (1,600m) at The Curragh on May 23.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained colt arrived with the strongest form in the field, having finished second to Bow Echo in the Group 1 2000 Guineas (1,600m) at Newmarket earlier on May 2.

He emphatically underlined that with a decisive Classic success under Ryan Moore.

Prominent from the outset, the son of Starspangledbanner settled comfortably just behind the pace set by Alparslan (Sam James).

Moore always appeared to be travelling strongly and, once angled into the clear inside the final furlong, the response was immediate.

Gstaad ($7) swept past the leader with authority before drawing clear to score by three lengths from the Charlie Appleby-trained Distant Storm (Billy Loughnane), with fellow Godolphin runner Pacific Avenue (Jamie Spencer) staying on for third.

The victory provided O’Brien with a 13th success in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, and gave Gstaad a second Group 1 win, following his success in the 2025 Group 1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (1,600m) at Del Mar.

It also set up the possibility of a compelling Ascot rematch with the George Boughey-trained Bow Echo, who had beaten him at Newmarket.

Gstaad has yet to finish outside the first two in nine starts, with all four of his defeats coming at Group 1 level.

His juvenile campaign had already established him as a colt of considerable quality.

After winning on debut over six furlongs at Navan on May 17, 2025, he took the Group 2 Coventry Stakes (1,200m) at Royal Ascot by three lengths, before finishing second in the Group 1 Prix Morny (1,200m), Group 1 National Stakes (1,400m) and Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes (1,400m).

He then rounded off his two-year-old season with victory in the Breeders’ Cup.

“He was very straightforward. We didn’t go that quick early, but he began very quickly,” said Moore to Racing TV after Gstaad’s fifth career win.

“A couple went forward and he was able just to coast outside them. He’s got such a big, extravagant action that it just takes a while to get him really opened up and using it.

“Once he did that, he was impressive. He was just getting organised and getting flowing. Roll on to Ascot, I’d say.”

On a potential rematch with Bow Echo, Moore added: “The only thing you’d hope is that he’s progressing. The horse that won at Newmarket was very impressive on the day, so we have our work cut out.

“It probably wasn’t a strongly run race today, and he’s beaten Distant Storm not quite as far, but it was a different track, different conditions and a different time of the year.

“Our lad is hopefully still going forward. I think he is, and I think Ascot will suit him.

“He could stay further. I think that would be within his range, but at the moment I’d say he’ll be staying on the mile.” RACING AND SPORTS