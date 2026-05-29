Green machine charging in pairs in Paris classic

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Dolmalan (Mickael Barzalona in green) defeating Coolmore's Montreal (Christophe Soumillon) by a head in the Listed Prix de Suresnes (2,000m) at Chantilly on April 28. The pair renew rivalry in the Group 1 Prix du Jockey Club (2,100m) at the same course on May 31.

The all-conquering Aga Khan Studs are once again at the frontline of Group racing, as they head in with a two-trainer, two-pronged attack in the €1.5 million (S$2.22 million) Qatar Prix du Jockey Club (2,100m) at Chantilly on May 31.

With most of the emerald green and red epaulettes silks’ big-race successes sealed with their No. 1 trainer, Francis-Henri Graffard – through world champion Calandagan and Rayif, and most recently with Daryz in the Group 1 Prix Aga Khan IV (1,850m) on May 21 – the dynamic duo are back in the hunt with second favourite Daryzan.

However, the second runner, Dolmalan, is not a stable companion as the three-year-old colt hails from a different yard, under trainer Mikel Delzangles.

Both colts are undefeated home-breds by Zarak, himself runner-up in the 2016 Prix du Jockey Club, and out of Aga Khan mares.

Daryzan’s dam is Group 1 Hong Kong Vase winner Daryakana – making him a half-brother to Daryz – while Dolmalan is out of two-time winning stayer Dolianova.

On breeding alone, both will run the 2,100m on their ears, but the blood running in Daryzan’s veins may just have a slightly darker shade of blue.

But, purely on exposed form, Dolmalan has the edge with his perfect record of three wins from three starts, albeit in lower grade.

He ticked a Listed race box in his last start, in the Prix de Suresnes (2,000m) at Chantilly, one of the preparatory races for the Prix du Jockey Club, on April 28.

The well-credentialled Delzangles will, however, be chasing a first hurrah in the Prix du Jockey Club, also referred to as the French Derby.

“Dolmalan comes into the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club unbeaten,” he said. “He last won the Prix de Suresnes, a Listed race which is a good prep race for the Jockey Club.

“He had to overcome a race with no pace, coming from behind. He was able to quicken well to win.

“He is an easy horse to train, one who is progressing, is very straightforward and should find the 2,100m distance ideal.

“Since his last run, he has continued to progress and strengthen. He will be ridden by Clement Lecoeuvre.”

Delzangles saddles a second runner, Alam, for Al Shaqab Racing which is run by Sheikh Joaan Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar’s brother.

After three promising starts, the Zelzal colt opened his account in the Group 3 Prix Greffulhe (2,100m) at Saint-Cloud on May 5.

“Alam is a big horse who was fairly backward. Since his last run, I think he has progressed a little further,” said Delzangles.

Delzangles owes his training career to his godmother, the late prominent owner Marquise de Moratalla of Spain, and retired training legend Alain de Royer Dupre, the Aga Khan Studs’ main trainer in France from the early 1980s to the early 2020s.

“He is becoming very straightforward. In his first two races, we were careful not to ride him too aggressively because he could confuse speed with rushing,” he added.

“But now, if the pace is not very even, he can be ridden close to the lead or, conversely, be held up if they go fast. Good ground will suit him.

“He will be ridden, as usual, by Antoine Hamelin, with whom I have been working since he returned from Hong Kong.

“He has already won the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club (in 2012 with Saonois), which is an advantage.”

Delzangles may not boast a CV as glittering as his Chantilly neighbour Graffard. But, among his 12 Group 1 wins, he is perhaps better remembered for his Melbourne Cup triumph with Dunaden in a driving finish under Christophe Lemaire in 2011.

manyan@sph.com.sg