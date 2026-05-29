Grade 1 Woolavington is next up on Wish List

Race 1 (1,200m)

(1) TWO TIGERS made marked improvement last time and has the best of the draws.

(4) BANGKOK MAGIC found some market support on debut over course and distance and is likely to make good improvement. Include in calculations.

(5) FREE ROAMING could be the pick of the Dean Kannemeyer runners although the Hollywood-retained rider Gavin Lerena is aboard the debutante (2) SCOTCH AGAIN. Free Roaming was a distant fourth over course and distance last time but can do better with the experience.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(2) BOURBON’S BEAST has been disappointing at his last two but the switch to Poly and blinkers could bring out the best.

(3) QUANDURA has improved steadily. Although taking on males, she has only 50kg to shoulder.

(1) ROYAL SCEPTRE has been up against strong maiden fields. He takes on older horses but is one to watch.

(9) CAPTAIN T has been making steady improvement. He has done well on the Poly and the step-up in trip may suit.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(7) DE VLUGGE is unbeaten on the Poly at her last three and is holding form well. She meets slightly stronger here but has a handy galloping weight and can go in again.

(4) ONE SMART COOKIE is seldom too far back and the blinkers are back on.

(3) FORWARD MOTION does seem better than her last run in the soft. She boasted smart form before that and at best, she will go close.

(5) PERILLIA is always dangerous and was a close-up second on the Poly last time.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(4) NAVIGATION made a promising debut and the step-up in trip will suit.

(10) BENNY AND PAUL has drawn wide and returns from a short break but made a promising Kenilworth debut and should improve.

(11) COAST OF THE SUN has also drawn wide but was very green on debut and can make the required improvement.

(2) IMPRESSIVE has run two smart races over the distance. She has the best of the draws and can feature.

Race 5 (2,400m)

(11) AHEAD OF THE FACTS was just in need of his last run in the WSB 1900. He gives plenty of weight to all of his rivals but he stays well and should give a good run for your money.

(2) CURIOUS GIRL is unbeaten since going over ground and put the colts to bed in the SA Derby. She gets 8.5kg from Ahead Of The Facts and as a Durban July entry one can expect another forward effort.

(9) CONTINENTALEXPRESS is back over his preferred trip with a light weight.

(10) DOUGLAS DRAGON has his first run for Vaughan Marshall and has some useful Highveld staying form.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(5) WISH LIST was most impressive when winning the Grade 1 WSB Fillies Guineas after winning the Grade 1 Cape Derby. She takes on older horses here but does look capable of a fourth straight win.

(7) KEUKENHOF was doing her best work late behind Wish List last time. She is still improving and the extra will suit.

(3) RAINBOW LORIKEET was not at her best in the recent Grade 1 Empress Club Stakes but has smart Cape form to her credit. She has run well on this course.

There should not be much between (4) CALLMEGETRIX and (6) MINOGUE who met last time. Minogue is 1kg worse off at the weights for a length beating. The form should be franked.

Race 7 (2,000m)

11 STAR MAJOR will be dropped out like he was at his WSB Guineas win. His electric turn of foot will come to the fore again.

6 NOTE TO SELF is assured of a Durban July berth. In case of a good run here, all eyes will be on the weight the handicappers lump on him.

7 JAN VAN GOYEN is the Cape Guineas winner and was not suited by the pace at his first-up run in a Pinnacle Stakes over 1,800m. Should strip fitter this time.

4 MALMESBURY MISSILE won the Grade 3 Byerley Turk (1,400m) at Greyville on March 28. Not out of this.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(7) CAPTAIN’S PRIDE has gone close on the Poly in stronger company although carrying a light weight. She is in good form and should feature.

(5) WHATASTAR has been much improved on the Poly and her last win was over course and distance. She takes on stronger with a rating increase but can show up again.

(2) MYSTIC DANCER is back on her favourite surface and shows steady form. She should be at her peak now after returning from a break.

(9) CELESTIAL DIAMOND needed her last run badly after a lengthy break. She has the widest draw and makes her Poly debut but she does look useful.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(11) DEFINITELY YES has the widest draw but won well from a wide draw last time. He takes on stronger but is in good form.

(6) IRELAND FOREVER may just have needed his last outing but was not far back. He makes his Poly debut but looks to be on the up.

(3) LITTLE BOY BLUE gets a first-time tongue-tie and he has been consistent of late.

(2) GALLIC VICTOR has run well on the Poly. He gets first-time blinkers and drops back to a sprint.