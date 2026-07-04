Gostam has slight edge in Group 1 German Derby

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Unplaced in French Derby, trainer Wohler’s runner can bounce back in his home version

Gostam (Eduardo Pedroza) winning the Group 2 Zukunfts-Rennen (1,400m) at Baden-Baden on Sept 3, 2025. The Andreas Wohler-trained Saxon Warrior colt is among the favourites for the Group 1 Deutsches Derby (2,400m) in Hamburg on July 5.

– The €650,000 (S$960,000) Group 1 Deutsches Derby (2,400m) in Hamburg on July 5 looks a wide-open affair, but Gostam might just have a bit of an edge over his 18 rivals.

Unbeaten in four starts in Germany, Gostam tasted his first defeat in his maiden overseas raid, when eighth in the Group 1 Prix du Jockey Club – also known as the French Derby – (2,100m) at Chantilly on May 31.

While it is a run which may not have caught the fancy of most, the Saxon Warrior colt did plug away with intent from a midfield spot to finish just under four lengths off the winner, Coolmore’s Constitution River.

A win in the Group 2 Bavarian Classic (2,000m) in Munich two starts ago, and his high rating, make him a leading choice to give his vastly experienced trainer Andreas Wohler a sixth victory in Germany’s most important race.

This year’s 157th edition of the 3YO feature is the highlight of six highly competitive World Pool contests taking place at Hamburg.

With stable jockey Eduardo Pedroza back on board, victory from Gostam would be emotional and popular.

“He wouldn’t run if everything wasn’t perfect but I think it is,” said Wohler.

Wohler also runs Westminster Rocket, suffering his only defeat when caught late by Englishman in the Group 2 Union-Rennen – Germany’s premier Derby trial – over 2,200m at Cologne in June.

However, neither Gostam nor Westminster Rocket (David Liska) have ideal gates in 17 and 15, respectively, with Englishman (Sibylle Vogt) more favourably housed in barrier 5.

The son of Nathaniel is aiming to stretch his unbeaten run to three from three in the race that matters the most.

“Englishman hasn’t done anything wrong in his career so far,” said trainer Marcel Weiss, who won the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe with long shot Torquator Tasso in 2021.

“He had two races in his life and was able to leave the track as a winner twice. Almost three weeks ago, he won the Union-Rennen quite impressively.

“We were a bit unsure beforehand whether he could cope with the shorter distance, but he mastered that very well.

“On Sunday, real stayer qualities are required over 2,400m. We’re not worried about him at all, especially since some rain is also predicted and the ground will also change a bit.

“Sybille knows him very well from both racing and training, and has already won on him. The horse has been working very well in the last three weeks.

“There are very strong opponents like Gostam, who should not be underestimated even if his stamina over 2,400m is a query, but he’s one of the best three-year-olds in the country.”

Liberty Racing, Germany’s most successful syndicate and winning Derby owner in two of the last three years, challenges with four colts from three different stables.

Henk Grewe, responsible for Palladium’s German Derby triumph in 2024, trains both Chiefland (Cieren Fallon) and Kairos (Leon Wolff).

“Chiefland’s final work was really good. If he gets a strongly run race to help him relax, I think he will run a big race,” said Grewe.

“Kairos didn’t have a hard race when third in the Union-Rennen and is fresh for this. A slow surface would be best.”

A quicker surface is hoped for by the connections of sole British raider Bay Of Brilliance, the mount of Hector Crouch. He held on for fourth behind Christmas Day on the rain-soaked ground in June’s Group 1 Epsom Derby (2,400m) by “willpower” alone, according to his trainer Ralph Beckett.

The ground at Hamburg is currently good-to-soft with an uncertain forecast until race time on July 5.

Jockeys to note throughout the meeting are Bauyrzhan Murzabayev – back from injury – Thore Hammer-Hansen and Rene Piechulek, while the Kyrgyzstan-born Esentur Turganaaly Uulu has been touted as the best apprentice seen in Germany for quite some time.

The Deutsches Derby is Race 8 on the Germany card for Singapore Pools and will be run at 9.43pm (Singapore time) on July 5. HKJC

Additional reporting by Michael Lee