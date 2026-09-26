Goliath is hard to topple

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Goliath (Maxime Guyon) on the way to the barriers at one of his earlier wins in France, which was the Group 3 Prix d'Hedouville (2,400m) at ParisLongchamp on May 5, 2024.

1 Dubai Honour

Admirable eight-year-old in the care of top Newmarket handler William Haggas. Restricted to just four mostly slightly disappointing runs this season (beaten in Chester Listed event latest), but clearly capable and a danger to all when on song. Tom Marquand keeps the ride in what must be seen as a vote of confidence.

2 Goliath

Six-year-old top-class performer when on song but, able to throw a stinker, though. Very much the best form on offer and the one they all have to beat.

3 Hochkonig

Last year’s Deutsches Derby winner but has not been able to reproduce that form since. No real progress in four starts this term and a lot to prove now.

4 Straight

Plagued with health issues. Capable of very smart form when or if on song (runner-up to Rebel’s Romance in this in 2024) but absent from racing since September 2025 (when good third to Goliath and Dubai Honour in the Group 1 Grosser Preis von Baden). So comes with risks attached.

5 Alter Meister

Three-year-old and very much an outsider.

6 Seguro

Three-year-old entire whose trainer Andreas Suborics is in flying form this season. Best of the local brigade in Munich Group 1 latest. That form (behind subsequent Irish Champion Stakes winner Hotazhell) got a major boost, so clearly a danger to all and weighted to go very close considering his weight-for-age allowance.

7 Noble Lips

Another runner for Suborics. A three-year-old filly receiving weight-for-age and fillies’ allowance still leaves her a few pounds short to tackle the top-rated horses. A maiden but she was still an excellent third in the Group 1 Preis der Diana – German Oaks – (2,200m), but could not confirm that promise against older fillies over this trip in Baden-Baden latest, though she may have been a shade unlucky.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Jockey Club