Sept 27 Preis von Europa form analysis
Goliath is hard to topple
German-owned French-bred ticks the most boxes in Cologne Group 1
1 Dubai Honour
Admirable eight-year-old in the care of top Newmarket handler William Haggas. Restricted to just four mostly slightly disappointing runs this season (beaten in Chester Listed event latest), but clearly capable and a danger to all when on song. Tom Marquand keeps the ride in what must be seen as a vote of confidence.
2 Goliath
Six-year-old top-class performer when on song but, able to throw a stinker, though. Very much the best form on offer and the one they all have to beat.
3 Hochkonig
Last year’s Deutsches Derby winner but has not been able to reproduce that form since. No real progress in four starts this term and a lot to prove now.
4 Straight
Plagued with health issues. Capable of very smart form when or if on song (runner-up to Rebel’s Romance in this in 2024) but absent from racing since September 2025 (when good third to Goliath and Dubai Honour in the Group 1 Grosser Preis von Baden). So comes with risks attached.
5 Alter Meister
Three-year-old and very much an outsider.
6 Seguro
Three-year-old entire whose trainer Andreas Suborics is in flying form this season. Best of the local brigade in Munich Group 1 latest. That form (behind subsequent Irish Champion Stakes winner Hotazhell) got a major boost, so clearly a danger to all and weighted to go very close considering his weight-for-age allowance.
7 Noble Lips
Another runner for Suborics. A three-year-old filly receiving weight-for-age and fillies’ allowance still leaves her a few pounds short to tackle the top-rated horses. A maiden but she was still an excellent third in the Group 1 Preis der Diana – German Oaks – (2,200m), but could not confirm that promise against older fillies over this trip in Baden-Baden latest, though she may have been a shade unlucky.
Comments courtesy of The Hong Jockey Club