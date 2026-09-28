Goliath a class above in Group 1 Preis von Europa

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Trainer Graffard’s 6YO again holds off Dubai Honour at his second German feature success

Trainer Francis-Henri Graffard giving Goliath a pat after the six-year-old gelding returned victorious under Christophe Soumillon in the Group 1 Preis von Europa (2,400m) at Cologne on Sept 27.

Goliath has maintained his 100% strike rate in Germany following his triumph in the 155,000 euro (S$225,000) Group 1 Preis von Europa (2,400m) on Sept 27.

Although born and bred by Germany’s oldest thoroughbred stud farm, Gestut Schlenderhan, the six-year-old gelding has been trained by Francis-Henri Graffard in Chantilly, France.

Goliath, who has also raced in the UK, Hong Kong, USA, Japan and Qatar besides France, made his first foray in the Deutschland when he contested and won the Group 1 Grosser Preis von Baden over the same trip at Baden-Baden on Sept 7, 2025.

Then, he went all the way and among the beaten brigade was the William Haggas-trained UK globetrotter, Dubai Honour.

The seven-time Group winner by Pride Of Dubai finished a length behind Goliath and was looking to turn the tables on the son of Adlerflug this time during their re-match at Cologne.

But Goliath, whose last success came in the Group 2 Grand Prix de Chantilly (2,400m) on May 31, was unstoppable once he jumped from the outermost alley.

Right from despatch, he gradually came across the small seven-horse field to lead under regular partner Christophe Soumillon. He then controlled the pace to a nicety before kicking away at the 500m.

Dubai Honour (Tom Marquand), who had been camped on his outside in second, began giving chase but it was obvious the bird had flown. Goliath ($9) strolled home easing down by 1¾ lengths.

Dubai Honour had to settle for second once again, while third home was the Yasmin Almenrader-trained 2025 German Derby winner Hochkonig (Leon Wolff).

Graffard, who was lifting his second consecutive Preis von Europa trophy after Sibayan won with Mickael Barzalona up in 2025, was proud of Goliath, who was at his third Group 1 success, having first taken the Group 1 King George VI & Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (2,400m) at Ascot in 2024.

“He is such a nice horse, he deserves to win a Group 1 and he’s a champion on his day,” said the French handler.

“But he’s also got a lot of character and is not an easy horse to train, things have to go his way.”

Graffard said Goliath likes to be the pace influence, unlike at his second bid in the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth II Stakes where he was held up for a run and managed only fifth to Kalpana.

“Today, he was nice and relaxed and went without being upset, so he can quicken nicely. He’s a strong horse,” he said.

“We knew nobody was going to be in front, so we decided to ride the horse in such a way he can just be himself. He went out really nicely and he’s a danger when he’s relaxed.

“In the King George, he was in the pack and a little bit far back and as soon as he got upset, he can’t really finish his race.

“The team loves this horse. Today (the win) would be very good for his mind.”

No immediate plans have yet been made for the 11-time winner co-owned by Resolute Bloodstock’s American owner John Stewart and Philip Baron von Ullmann, scion of the dynasty running Gestut Schlenderhan.

“He has every option. I have to discuss with the owners, John and Philip. As we know, he can travel and he was strong in Hong Kong last year, it was a big run,” said Graffard, referring to Goliath’s third behind fellow French galloper Sosie in the Group 1 Hong Kong Vase (2,400m).

“It depends if we go to America or Japan, and there’s a new race in Bahrain on a fair track. Options are open but it was important to bring the fighting spirit back in him today.”

Soumillon was equally pleased with the win.

“He did it well today. He was really happy to gallop in front. I just let him go when I came out of the turn and he just kept going,” said the top Belgian rider.

“He was really relaxed. He always gives his best and did it really well this time.

“He’s a superstar. When he’s good like today, he can run with the best horses. I’m really proud of him.”

sharonzhang@sph.com.sg