Golden Tempo last to first in 158th Belmont Stakes

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The Cherie DeVaux-trained Golden Tempo (Jose Ortiz) returning to scales after he won the Grade 1 Belmont Stakes (2,000m) at Saratoga on June 6.

– Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo won the 158th Grade 1 Belmont Stakes (2,000m) at Saratoga racecourse on June 6 to give trainer Cherie DeVaux another slice of history.

The Curlin colt, who made DeVaux the first woman to train a Kentucky Derby (2,000m) winner after he won that prestigious opening leg of the Triple Crown series on May 2, returned after skipping the second leg, the Grade 1 Preakness Stakes (1,900m) ultimately won by outsider Napoleon Solo at Laurel Park on May 16.

He produced another scintillating last-to-first surge under jockey Jose Ortiz to deliver a second Triple Crown race triumph in DeVaux’s hometown of Saratoga Springs, New York.

She was elated after Golden Tempo captured the third leg in Saratoga.

“Golden Tempo is amazing. Jose is amazing,” she said. “The town gets to have this and celebrate it along with all of us.”

The historic track hosted the US$2 million (S$2.58 million) race for a third straight year as renovations were completed at Belmont Park.

The temporary venue meant the “Test of the Champion” was again reduced to 2,000m rather than the usual 2,400m raced on the sweeping Belmont Park track.

Golden Tempo had not even made his way to the winner’s circle when DeVaux was asked if the victory raised the question of whether he could have become just the 14th horse to complete the coveted treble of the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes.

“It’s not something I want to think about,” said DeVaux, who decided along with Golden Tempo’s owners to hold him out of the Preakness Stakes to give him more time to recover from his “tremendous effort” at Churchill Downs.

“We made our decision, and he won today and we’re going to be happy about that.

“I think he needed to do this to kind of show that he was meant to win the Derby and that he is a horse that belongs in that conversation of being one of the top three-year-olds.”

Added a beaming, mud-splattered Ortiz: “It’s all about him. We just want him to get better and keep winning these kind of races.”

The post time was brought forward several minutes because of an approaching storm and rain began falling as the nine-horse field made its way to the gate.

As in the Kentucky Derby, Ortiz had Golden Tempo settled in last off the early pace, set by the Todd Pletcher-trained Powershift (Luis Saez), albeit nothing as fast as the blistering Derby pace.

“He wasn’t going to get that set-up as he did in the Derby,” said Ortiz.

“We all knew that and I was a little worried about it. He needs some kind of set-up, but today there wasn’t one and he showed up.”

As they approached the stretch, Ortiz brought Golden Tempo wide and he began to kick strongly, before getting the better of the Brad Cox-trained Commandment as they pelted towards the wire.

Commandment, ridden by John Velazquez, finished 1¼ lengths back in second, while favourite Renegade, piloted by Ortiz’s brother Irad Ortiz Jr, had to settle for third another four lengths away.

DeVaux is the second female trainer to saddle a Belmont Stakes winner after Jena Antonucci won it with Archangelo in 2023, but DeVaux is the first woman to train two Triple Crown race winners. AFP