Godolphin superstar Rebel’s Romance retired

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Rebel’s Romance (William Buick, blue cap) beating stablemate Arabian Crown (James Doyle) in the Group 2 Princess of Wales’s Stakes (2,400m) at Newmarket on July 9.

– The Charlie Appleby-trained Rebel’s Romance has been retired, following his latest victory in the Group 2 Princess of Wales’s Stakes (2,400m) at Newmarket.

A dual winner of the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Turf (2,400m) in the US in 2022 and 2024, the Dubawi eight-year-old gelding achieved 22 victories from 32 starts during an excellent career.

The globetrotting superstar – owned by powerhouse outfit Godolphin – also amassed earnings of more than £12.2 million (S$21.2 million).

Although probably best known for his winning exploits overseas, Rebel’s Romance added success at Royal Ascot in the Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes (2,400m) on June 21, 2025.

“We always knew this day would come, but it’s nevertheless a very sad day for everyone at Moulton Paddocks and Godolphin as a whole,” said Appleby.

“Rebel’s Romance has proved an outstanding horse for so many years and has taken us on a journey that we will never forget.

“After yet another brilliant win at Newmarket on July 9, collectively we all discussed it and felt that now is the right time to call it a day.

“It has been an absolute honour to train such an amazing horse, who has been a dream to look after from the moment he arrived.

“My thanks must go to the whole team at Moulton Paddocks, who have done such a brilliant job of caring for him throughout his career.

“We have had some great days together and, wherever I am in the world, he is the one horse people ask me about.

“He built up a great following and I was always touched by the reception he received across the globe. You dream of having a horse like Rebel’s Romance and I am incredibly thankful to have been part of his story.”

William Buick, who has been regularly aboard the nine-time Group 1-winning galloper since his debut in October 2020, also heaped praises on Rebel’s Romance following the announcement of his official retirement.

“Rebel’s Romance has taken me on some great adventures and I feel immensely privileged to have been able to ride a horse of his stature,” said the Norwegian-born British jockey.

“He proved time and time again to be an outstanding horse and I cherish the moments that we have had together.

“He was a wonderful horse to ride, with such a presence and a will to win, and an immense credit to everyone at Godolphin associated with him. His record across the world was phenomenal and I owe him a great deal.” RACING AND SPORTS