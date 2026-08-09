Go with trainer Greeff’s Detailed Forecast in Race 4

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Race 1 (1,900m)

(3) WINDOW TO MY SOUL makes his local debut and would not be a surprise winner.

(1) MASTEROFTHEBAROQUE has shown improvement lately and can score.

(2) MONKEY’S WEDDING seemed to find the distance a bit far last time and could be a threat over this shorter trip.

(4) CAPRANICA showed improvement in his last start and could have more to offer.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(1) LOVE FROM AFAR only found one better on local debut. He should have learnt from that experience and is the one to beat.

(7) XTINES PRINCESS is clearly better than her last run and is a threat to these rivals.

(6) APPLES AND TEA is improving and could have more to offer.

(3) GIMMETHEGOLD is in good form and should be right there at the finish.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(1) MASTER MTOTO proved no match for US Ranger last time but still ran well. He takes on his elders but looks the right one.

(5) SLASH ‘N BURN is better than his last run would suggest and has jockey Andrew Fortune aboard, so he is a danger.

(4) RHYTHM is in good form and should contest the finish.

(2) CHOCOLATE BOMB has been a disappointment lately but is a danger when allowed a big lead.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(5) DETAILED FORECAST has improved for trainer Alan Greeff and, from a good draw, could prove hard to beat.

(7) SWEET JULIA is not reliable but not out of it.

(4) ROAMING SPIRIT was seen to be making good late progress last time and could be smarter.

(6) GORGEOUS CAPE is also unreliable but worth keeping an eye on.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(1) SPIRIT OF NICAL was unlucky not to win on local debut. She is not well drawn but this could be yet another winner for Fortune.

(6) TP THUNDERCHILD could be a top-three finish.

(7) YOU’RE MY ANGEL has improved and deserve respect for that.

(2) RARE EARTH disappointed on local debut. He could be smarter and is a threat.

Race 6 (1,200m)

Probably the most competitive race at this meeting.

(1) DIABLO is not reliable but could win a race of this nature.

(2) EUGENIUS has not been beaten far in both post-maiden runs and is not out of it.

(4) HONORINE’S GIMMIE is consistent and deserves a win.

(5) AYUWI YUWI is better than her last run would suggest and should be included in all bets.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(2) KLEINZEE continues to impress on this surface and she was an effortless winner last time. That was her fifth in succession. The handicapper gave her latest win an eight-point penalty so in theory, she should find it tougher.

(1) SILVONIAN is very consistent but is giving his rivals weight.

(3) INGQWELE proved no match for rival Kleinzee last time but at these weights, he should be a threat.

(6) TERMINATOR makes his local debut and could contest the finish.

Race 8 (1,600m)

Another very open-looking race.

(3) FANTINE was not disgraced in her post-maiden run and could do even better from a good draw.

(10) PAST AND PRESENT needed the last run and, from a good draw, he is a threat.

(1) SUPREME JUDGE and (2) EL ROMIACHI are both in good form and should be competitive yet again.