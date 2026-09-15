Go with Max Que in Lucky Last

Race 1 (1,000m)

11 Spicy Spangle draws favourably in barrier 3 and that looks a decent edge in a race where cases can be made for plenty. His on-pace style should be well served by the gate, and his trial against much higher-rated horses was a pass mark for this assignment.

2 Always My Folks needs plenty to go right from barrier 12, but his form keeps him right in the race. Zac Purton going back on, a good lead-in trial and Danny Shum’s stable firing early all add to the case.

9 Runjeet outperformed market expectations first-up, finishing fourth from a wide draw over 1,200m at Sha Tin. Barrier 4 gives him a much cleaner map.

7 Macanese Master has the benefit of a run over 1,200m already, and the drop back in trip is key.

Race 2 (1,400m)

5 Holmes A Court resumes off his first Hong Kong win, which came at his first start for the David Eustace stable, and that profile gives him the look of a horse with more to come this season.

8 Dan Attack won first-up this time last season and appears to be arriving in similar order, while barrier 4 gives Harry Bentley the options to put him into the race.

11 Loving Vibes finished last season knocking on the door after switching to Mark Newnham, recording three seconds. He only needs to come back at that level to be a winning chance.

3 Bright Day should get the stalking run just off the speed from barrier 3 and be produced late.

Race 3 (1,800m)

6 Rosewood Fleetfoot comes off back-to-back wins, albeit over 2,200m, where Karis Teetan produced two brilliant rides. The drop back in trip is the query, but he did finish second over this distance before those two wins and barrier 1 ensures the right run.

5 Romantic Laos raced last week over 1,650m, settled last from barrier 10 and did his best work late into fifth. A better draw should let him settle handier and improve.

1 Noisy Boy has obvious appeal at his second start in Class 4 with Purton taking over from Nichola Yuen after a good trial win.

9 Can’t Go Wong placed in this race in 2025 and arrives off back-to-back thirds.

Race 4 (1,200m)

3 Live Wire trialled in excellent order for his return after breaking through at his final start last term, and barrier 2 gives him the set-up to start this campaign the same way.

12 Same To You won first-up this time last season off a similar rating and gets every chance to repeat the dose from barrier 3, a major improvement on the gate 12 he had at his latest run.

2 Somelovefromabove drops back into Class 4 and also won a trial in fine style, so the intent is there, although barrier 9 leaves him with a less straightforward map.

5 Starry Show gets barrier 1 to work with as he chases back-to-back wins after surprising at odds last start, and his return trial suggested that form has held.

Race 5 (1,200m)

6 Young Arrow was unlucky not to win late last season, but his form still had merit after several runs shaped by poor draws or poor trips. Purton taking over is the key change and gives him the chance to convert early in the new season.

4 Lucky McQueen is a last-start winner and maps perfectly from barrier 4, stalking what looks a genuine tempo. His return trial suggests he is in good order.

7 Winning Money is a clear pace influence and can use barrier 3 to roll forward with relative ease, but how much pressure builds around him is the key.

1 Gratifide broke through in his final run of the season and did it well. Barrier 9 makes the map the query, but he looks one to follow and should have more points in hand this term.

Race 6 (1,600m)

5 Highland Rahy can find the front and there does not appear to be much pressure around him, giving him the chance to try to pinch it. He almost made all first-up last season before being collared late into second, and this looks a similar set-up.

1 Dazzling Fit resumes after a break and gets barrier 1 for his first look at Happy Valley, which is meaningful, especially with Purton booked.

4 Wrote A New Page draws wide in barrier 12 first-up for a new stable, but the Jamie Richards-trained 5YO beat Highland Rahy fresh last season and has the speed to come across.

3 Romantic Gladiator is still only a 3YO with more to come, and the penny looks to be dropping with racing.

Race 7 (1,000m)

4 Dancing Classics demolished his rivals last time once the blinkers went on, albeit aided by a sweet Joao Moreira ride. The gear change still looked decisive, and barrier 3 should give him the run to go on with it.

5 Bunta Baby loves to get back and attack the line. He put together a stellar season last term, has trialled very well for his return and keeps Purton.

1 Love Together won two from nine in his debut season and is another in fine form for the Caspar Fownes yard. He is hard to split from Dancing Classic and belongs high in the mix.

3 Horsepower is not an easy ride, but he is a first-up specialist with three wins from five fresh and ticks enough boxes to command respect.

Race 8 (1,650m)

8 Max Que has the benefit of a recent run, having made up a stack of ground over 1,400m at Sha Tin 10 days ago, and that fitness edge can count for plenty.

1 Speed Dragon gets the chance to enjoy the run of the race from barrier 1. He may be better suited at 1,800m, but 1,650m fresh is workable.

7 Silvery Breeze gets back to his pet track after two solid Sha Tin efforts behind Beauty Joy. Barrier 12 of 12 is the obvious problem, and he will get back and ride for luck.

12 Le Zonda turned a corner late last season, posting back-to-back wins over 1,800m, and the untapped 4YO still gives the impression there is more to come.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club