Go with Armor Golden Eagle

Race 1 (1,200m)

3 Solar River drops into Class 5 and has trialled well. He has a couple of encouraging thirds from four and five starts ago, and that form stands him in good stead to break through.

6 Gimme Five had a poor trip racing wide throughout at his first Class 5 attempt and was never a factor. He can improve.

10 Exceed The Wish gets a meaningful jockey switch with Zac Purton taking the ride for the first time, while barrier 3 gives him a nice low draw to work with.

8 Winning Diamond is a better chance from a mid-draw, after never getting into the race from an outside stall last time. Before that, he ran an encouraging fourth at his first Class 5 attempt.

Race 2 (2,200m)

7 Rosewood Fleetfoot has been coming on with each run since joining Ricky Yiu’s stable four starts ago . He put the writing on the wall last start with a fast-finishing second over 1,800m at Sha Tin.

1 Management Folks is a proven track-and-distance performer and gets Purton back in the saddle, who knows him well, while barrier 1 sets him up for a sweet run.

2 Splendid Force arrives off his best run yet, closing well for second over 1,800m on this track at his first look in Class 5. He is lightly raced with only eight starts and has more room for improvement than others.

6 All Are Mine gets barrier 2 to map favourably. The last time he raced over this track and trip, he was favourite from an outside stall, which worked against him. He still ran well for sixth on that occasion.

Race 3 (1,650m)

1 Withallmyfaith makes a strong case dropping into Class 4 for the first time, with Purton riding him for the first time as well. He is a horse who likes to lead and, from barrier 3 in a race without much speed on paper, he should get every chance in the run.

3 Audacious Pursuit had no luck first-up over 1,600m at Sha Tin, racing wide on a rain-affected track before fading to ninth. He comes to Happy Valley for the first time, where Caspar Fownes’ runners perform well, and barrier 4 sets him up for a much better run.

10 Prestige Ricky gets a map upgrade from barrier 2, after jumping from barrier 13 last time on a yielding Sha Tin track and not being beaten far in sixth.

6 Mr Cool gets rewarded for consistency, with five thirds from his last six starts, and can be thereabouts again.

Race 4 (1,200m)

5 Bright Day has been running well against adversity in two starts. Two starts back, he was held up in the concluding stages from barrier 10, while last start at Sha Tin, he struck a slowly run race and his fast-finishing fourth carried merit. Barrier 1 gives him every chance to atone.

3 Smart Fighter beat Bright Day two starts ago, but then drew barrier 10 and had a poor trip throughout. From barrier 4, his map improves his chances of a rebound.

7 The Perfect Match has not won for a long time but returned to form last start with a good third to Honest Witness. Jerry Chau suits.

1 Find My Love broke through for an overdue and well-deserved first win of the season last start and remains in Class 4.

Race 5 (1,650m)

2 Armor Golden Eagle has made a rapid rise in the ratings since switching to this track and distance three runs ago, when he led all the way to score by a neck at the top of Class 4. He then ran a luckless third back in Class 3 before atoning in style, drawing clear by over three lengths. The 10-point rise is the query off that, but his trial since was full of promise.

3 Glittering Legend arrives off his best run yet in Hong Kong, when second to Sky Vino by a neck on the all-weather. Joao Moreira takes the ride.

9 All Round Winner has been a big improver since blinkers were applied seven starts ago. He cannot be dismissed off his recent run of success.

8 Fantastic Fun finished third to Armor Golden Eagle last time. But, from barrier 1, he maps sweetly to be in the finish again.

Race 6 (1,200m)

9 Elegant Life comes off a seventh where he never travelled well throughout but still hit the line strongly late. Fownes has given him a 49-day freshen-up, his lead-in trial was sound and, from barrier 3, his map is good enough for him to bounce back to winning form.

8 Dan Attack has been in exceptional form this season, landing two wins from seven starts. He won his trial heat in style for his return, while barrier 1 gives him the perfect map.

1 Crossborderdude has barrier 10 to overcome. But he brings the right form after back-to-back thirds since switching to this track and distance, while Purton sticking with him is a good sign.

5 World Hero has two wins and a third from his last three starts.

Race 7 (1,200m)

9 Lucky McQueen comes off a series of runs from wide draws. Barrier 6 and Moreira taking the ride are serious upgrades and can see him bounce back to winning ways.

11 Jolly Companion looks set to get a sweet run from barrier 2. He can improve on his last-start sixth, which carried merit from his position in running.

1 Spirit Of Peace returns to Class 4, where he is well-placed, although barrier 10 is not ideal. He has looked ready to win in recent runs when the race unfolds to suit his get-back, run-on pattern.

2 Happy Shooter is enjoying a good season with a win and three seconds from six starts. This is only his second Happy Valley start, but Danny Shum’s runners perform strongly on the city circuit.

Race 8 (1,000m)

1 Horsepower arrives off back-to-back seconds and is ready to win another race when the race shape unfolds to suit. The pace looks genuine, which should allow him to work into it late.

10 Mr Desira has not gone on with it in recent starts after showing promise earlier in the season. He is first-up since mid-March, his trial for return was very good and barrier 2 sets him up for a sweet run.

7 Together We Value has been hitting the line well in two runs since switching to this track and trip. Both efforts were encouraging and he is heading the right way.

2 Candlelight Dinner should run an honest race from barrier 4 up on the pace, having rarely been beaten far and usually around the mark.

Race 9 (1,200m)

11 Robot Lucky Star has trialled well twice since a fair first-up run on April 19, with improvements in both pieces of work to suggest he can run a race second-up. Barrier 1 sets him up for a great run in transit and he will take some beating.

9 Honest Witness has turned a corner since a change of tactics, leading throughout in both recent runs and winning easily last time. He may have been flattered by the track then, and now faces a fresh test. But this is not a strong Class 3.

8 Embrace Aberdeen can run better from barrier 3 and reuniting with Matthew Poon is a positive.

1 Son Pak Fu will relish a genuine pace and is one to look for late.