Gladatorian is ready for the Challenge

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Gladatorian (Sean Veale, yellow cap) narrowly beating Cats Pajamas (Dezahn Louw) to bring up the last of his 11 wins in a Conditions Plate (1,200m) at Greyville on Nov 8, 2025.

– Summerveld trainer Stuart Ferrie has only one runner in the two-million rand (S$157,000) Grade 1 Hollywoodbets Gold Challenge (1,600m) at Greyville on June 6 – stable star Gladatorian.

The Vercingetorix gelding was a somewhat unlucky 0.35-length third in the Gold Challenge in 2025 and comes into the race off an equally good preparation in 2026.

Even if the Grade 1 Champions Cup (1,800m) winner has had a most disappointing campaign in Cape Town, Ferrie pointed out he just did not enjoy it over there – just like when he went there as a three-year-old.

On that occasion, when then trained by Dennis Drier, he won his pipe-opener over 1,000m at Kenilworth when well weighted in a Progress Plate in 2023, but then finished 10 lengths back for his main aim, the Grade 2 Khaya Stables Diadem Stakes over 1,200m.

Ferrie surmised that when the tracks are different, horses have to lift their feet differently and it impacts on their race preparation.

The training tracks at Milnerton in Cape Town are heavier than the ones at Summerveld in Durban.

Some horses actually enjoy being prepared in heavy conditions, with Gladatorian’s stable companion I Am Giant being an example.

Ferrie likened Gladatorian’s dislike of the heavy conditions to a human being who believed he or she was fit before going for a run on the beach and finding out otherwise.

Gladatorian’s lack of his usual electric turn of foot in his opening race at Kenilworth, the Grade 2 Ridgemont Green Point Stakes over 1,600m on Dec 13, 2025, was blamed on his greenness around the turn in his first time around a left-handed course, but nothing changed in his next two starts in the Grade 1 L’Ormarins King’s Plate (1,600m) and the Grade 1 WSB Cape Town Met (2,000m).

The 11-time winner put in decent runs in all three races, finishing a 3.25-length 11th, a 3.95-length seventh and a 4.85-length seventh respectively, but he never put himself in with a chance of winning like he normally did.

He usually creeps up before delivering a devastating kick halfway down the straight, although the kick does admittedly often come too late.

Wind forward to the Grade 2 Drill Hall Stakes (1,400m) at Greyville on May 3 and he finished a much better second, which should bring him back to his best.

He won last year’s Drill Hall, but his performance this year was almost as good because he was carrying a Grade 1 penalty as the winner of last year’s Champions Cup, where for once his turn of foot did not come too late and was in fact perfectly timed.

Compared to Drill Hall winner Questioning, he beat him by 2.15 lengths in the 2025 Drill Hall at level weights and this year lost to him by 1.60 lengths giving him 1.5kg.

Ferrie said he would come on from the run and added he had been doing well.

Gladatorian enjoys coming from off the pace and from draw 8 out of 12, will have little choice but to adopt the same tactics as in the 2025 renewal of the Gold Challenge when Sean Veale dropped him out to the back of the field.

He then made up ground in the straight before giving his customary late burst at the 200m mark to finish a close-up third to Dave The King and Oriental Charm.

He could give a repeat performance this year, but, on the other hand, he is now six and without doubt faces a stronger field.

The Real Prince avoided the race in 2025 in order to protect his weight in the Durban July – which he won – and went on to win the Grade 1 L’Ormarins King’s Plate, which like the Gold Challenge is a weight-for-age mile.

His presence alone makes it a stronger field this year as many viewed him as a great chance last year if he had taken part.

This year another Grade 1 weight-for-age mile winner is also involved, Tin Pan Alley, who won the Grade 1 Horse Chestnut Stakes on March 7 by 3.75 lengths, beating six Grade 1 winners in the process – Fire Attack, See It Again, Main Defender, Cosmic Speed, Atticus Finch and The Real Prince.

Other horses Gladatorian faces this year and that were not in the race last year are the likes of Questioning, who is in the form of his life and finished a short-head second in the King’s Plate to prove his effectiveness over a mile, the reigning Equus Horse Of The Year Eight On Eighteen and the versatile Grade 1 Champions Challenge (2,000m) winner Fire Attack.

Another three who were not in last year’s race are Legal Counsel, who is also capable, Main Defender, who is top class on his day, and Jet Force, who is no slouch either. GOLD CIRCLE