Get ready for another dose of Bad Medicine

Race 1 (1,200m)

Unraced Master Of My Fate filly (7) TRICKLE CHARGE represents the Alan Greeff-Richard Fourie team and could score on debut.

(3) ETERNAL SPIRIT was beaten by some good fillies in both her starts. She does look the right one of those that have raced.

(6) ON THE OUTSIDE has been unreliable in her career so far but is capable of earning some money.

(9) WILD STAR has some fair form and is another to consider for the places.

Race 2 (1,200m)

This is a tricky race as a lot of them are open to improvement after changing trainers and there are some nicely bred newcomers as well.

(1) TURBULENT has been backed to win both his local starts and could make amends for those losses going back to the grass this time.

(17) RUSH GREEN makes his debut, so monitor the betting.

(4) HERE COMES JOHNNY returns from a short break but is consistent.

(5) EUGENIUS, (9) RIP WHEELER and (18) SOUNDSOFSYMPHONIES are all capable of improvement on local debut.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(7) GREEN POINT did not show his best on the Polytrack last time. He did a lot better on his local debut on the grass and could bounce back to score.

(4) INDESTRUCTABLE is improving and should be right there at the finish.

(1) MAKAJIMA has been unreliable but is capable of getting involved with the finish. The same could also be said of (2) SIXTYZERO.

(6) BUGLE and (8) STRAIGHT RED are battling to get out of the maiden ranks but are capable of making the frame.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(7) ALAKAZAM has run some improved races on the Polytrack of late and could score back on the turf.

(1) CHAMPAGNE BLAZE is not well drawn but would not be a surprise winner this course and distance.

(2) BLUE DAME struggled on local debut but did not enjoy the Polytrack and will do a lot better back on the grass.

(8) OH MANDY is a long-time struggling maiden but is often competitive and has a place chance.

Race 5 (1,400m)

A tricky race.

(1) ONE DANCE was unlucky last week on the Polytrack. She is capable of winning a race like this but does give weight away to most of her rivals.

(5) DUPONT EMERALD has good form. Watch.

(4) TOO LATE MY MATE makes her local debut and would not be a surprise winner.

(2) HAZE AND SMOKE is consistent but also gives weight away to a lot of runners.

Race 6 (2,400m)

(2) BAD MEDICINE has won all four of his starts for trainer Kelly Mitchley and jockey Muzi Yeni and there is no reason why he should lose this either.

(1) BOURNEMOUTH seems to run for Fourie. There is a sense he could improve on a poor last performance.

(3) JUAN CARLOS, (4) HOME REEF and (5) ANATOLIAN SILVER were all beaten by Bad Medicine last time and could earn some more money.

Race 7 (1,200m)

Some big-field competitive handicaps to round off this eight-race programme.

(6) CAN YOU DANSE makes a local debut after a pleasing last performance and can go one place better.

(1) DETAILED FORECAST has improved for Greeff and is expected to fight out the finish.

(3) RHYTHM is in good shape and has claims in this line-up.

(8) VILA VICOSA and (7) BURNING MAN are others to consider for the quartet.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(2) INGQWELE has improved of late and beat a good yardstick last time, so can follow up under a penalty.

(9) WILD FIG is more than capable of getting involved with the finish. Go close.

(4) ABOVE THE HORIZON returns to a handicap and could make the frame.

(6) JOHNNY DRAMA has shown some promise in two local starts but is badly drawn.