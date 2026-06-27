Get Benvenuto Cellini back on the front foot

Benvenuto Cellini – Despite a freak barrier mishap that led to his voided run in the Epsom Derby three weeks ago, Benvenuto Cellini will still start as the favourite in the Group 1 Irish Derby (2,400m) at The Curragh on June 28.

1 Action

Led until around 600m out in the Derby at Epsom but quickly faded out. Capable of better, as shown when second in the Group 2 Dante Stakes (2,100m) at York previously. But yet to prove he handles this trip.

2 Benvenuto Cellini

Returns 22 days after his unfortunate experience in the Epsom Derby, a leg caught in the gate before his run being voided. Very impressive in the Group 3 Chester Vase (2,500m) earlier and out to justify his big reputation.

3 Bunyola Bay

Has won both starts in 2026, latterly leading most of the way in a 1,900m at Gowran Park and was strong in the straight. Now takes a sharp rise in grade and trip. An unlikely winner.

4 Christmas Day

With his stamina coming into its own on the suitably softening ground, he raced in second until leading over 600m out and winning the Epsom Derby (2,400m) convincingly. Soft ground would help him land a famous Classic double.

5 James J Braddock

Ran a fine third in the Derby at Epsom, staying on strongly. It was an especially good performance as he had played up in the parade and on his way to the start. Settled a lot better during the race. Likely to enjoy plenty of high grade success on good or slower ground.

6 Pierre Bonnard

A Group 1 winner in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud (2,000m) on slow ground in 2025. But proved a flop on soft conditions in the Derby at Epsom, especially as the move up to a similar trip to this was thought to be a plus. Will need to bounce back in style to win this.

7 Raaheeb

Unbeaten in two starts, winning the latest when surging clear in the Group 3 Classic Trial (2,000m) at Sandown in April. Has been given plenty of time for further maturing since and could now make an impact at this level. Good or slow ground wanted.

8 Shaihaan

Smart, but probably not quite up to this task. Two good efforts, both at Group 3 level over 2,000m in May, the Derby Trial Stakes at Leopardstown and the Gallinule Stakes at The Curragh. More needed but trip suits on pedigree.