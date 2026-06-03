Get back onto Open Highway

Race 1 (1,200m)

(5) PERIODIC TABLE and (9) NIGHTSHINE will be winning sooner rather than later after finishing second in both their starts.

(2) TIME HONORED has the form and experience to trouble the principals.

(4) MADSUMMER can show up on debut.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(2) BRIGITTE ANNE sets the standard on the strength and consistency of her form. However, she is carded to run at an earlier meeting in KZN, so her participation is not guaranteed.

(3) MISS RIVER DANCER finished an improved fourth over this trip last time and will have a role to play if building on that improvement in first-time blinkers.

(5) ARTIFACT has a bit to find on the form of that race but could get into the picture.

(10) STAR MAGNOLIA must also be respected.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(4) WINDING POWER has finished second in both starts with this headgear, so would not be winning out of turn. He has drawn well in gate 3 and his rider’s 2.5kg claim could make the difference.

(2) MASTER BUDDY and (3) ROYALE JACKET are worse off at the weights but closely matched with that rival, so should have a role to play.

Returning (1) KNOWMORE has shown enough to be competitive and is open to improvement returning from a layoff.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(4) FLYING WORLD ran a better second over this trip last time and could go one better if building on that in her peak outing.

(2) GIMMESUMLUV had legitimate excuses in her latest start but can pose a threat if bouncing back to earlier form.

(8) TREX ON FIRE will be wiser to the task after an encouraging debut fourth.

Highveld newcomer (1) LATE BLOOMER is bred to appreciate this step-up in trip and her rider’s 2.5kg claim also helps.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(3) OPEN HIGHWAY was a staying-on third last time over 1,800m in a similar contest won by re-opposing (9) KUDZU but is drawn better than his last-start conqueror and is 1.5kg better off.

(6) THE PLAYBOY BOMBER is unbeaten over the track and trip and has the form to be competitive from a favourable alley.

(12) IDEAL SUMMER is closely matched on that form but is drawn wide too.

Race 6 (1,450m)

(3) UNSOLVED RIDDLE has not been beaten far in recent starts and did win his only course-and-distance appearance. He should run well at long odds.

(2) OKLAHOMA SMOKESHOW is proven at this level and likely to feature prominently from an inside gate.

Recent maiden winner (6) QUEVANO has improved as a gelding and will be competitive on handicap debut with further progress expected.

Lightly raced (4) MAJOR ARCANA fits a similar profile and his rider’s 1.5kg allowance makes him dangerous to ignore.

Race 7 (1,450m)

(2) THAT’S MY BABY has maintained form and consistency at a higher level recently. She has dropped to a competitive mark and a repeat of her last-start second in KZN should suffice on her Highveld return.

Fellow class-dropper (1) WARM RECEPTION finished ahead of (4) OVATION STAR last time, so may pose the biggest threat.

(3) A BIT OF CLASS also has earning potential.

Race 8 (1,450m)

(8) WINDS OF GRACE will be better suited by the switch back to same-sex company off an unchanged mark with a 1.5kg claim.

Class-dropper (1) WISE COUNSEL has the means to be competitive but is drawn wide, so a bigger threat will likely come from (7) LADY ELLIOT and (4) DELAWARE RIVER who have recent course-and-distance form.