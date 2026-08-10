G1 breakthrough for Tiffany

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Tiffany (Luke Morris, No. 7) holding off Bright Light (Benjamin Marie) to win the Group 1 Grosser Preis von Berlin (2,400m) at Hoppegarten on Aug 9.

– Popular mare Tiffany won the Westminster 136th Grosser Preis von Berlin (2,400m) at Hoppegarten on Aug 9, securing the biggest victory of her 18-start career.

A luckless second in three German Group 1 races – twice in the Grosser Preis von Bayern (2,400m) and once in the Preis von Europa (2,400m) – the Farhh six-year-old has now won at the highest level in the capital’s racecourse in front of thousands of Berlin flag-waving spectators.

Trained by Sir Mark Prescott and backed by a large British ownership syndicate – Elite Racing 004 – Tiffany was all heart when she saluted in this Group 1 feature event with a prizemoney of €155,000 (S$229,000).

This time, too, only a few metres separated Tiffany and the Andreas Suborics-trained Bright Light (Benjamin Marie) from victory in the Grosser Preis von Berlin, which, despite a superb performance, would have slipped through the mare’s fingers once more.

But, as it was, Tiffany held off her German rival after a perfectly timed ride by jockey Luke Morris.

The 37-year-old English jockey settled her in fifth on the inside in a field of 10, and waited patiently for the gap to open up in the home straight before launching his attack.

The moment he took a passage on the inside rail, the English mare gained a decisive advantage that she held right up to the finish line.

Tiffany ($16) kept hitting the line while fending off attacks from the fast-closing three-year-old colt Bright Light, as well as the two Godolphin horses – Dubai Future (Daniel Tudhope) and Tornado Alert (Thore Hammer-Hansen) – trained by Saeed bin Suroor.

Ultimately, Dubai Future narrowly edged out Tornado Alert in the stablemates’ duel for third.

Morris was glad it was finally Tiffany’s turn to shine on the Group 1 stage.

“She’s so brave, she’s often had bad luck. Today, she showed her huge heart,” he said.

“I’m delighted for the connections she’s finally got a Group 1 (win).

“The pace was very strong, which was not always the case on paper.

“To win Group 1 races, it’s fantastic and it’s good to see so many people having a fantastic day here today.”

As a full-time rider for Prescott, Morris has previously combined with the English handler to land other prestigious Group 1 features, most notably with the exceptional mare Alpinista.

In 2021, Alpinista won three Group 1 races in Germany – the Grosser Preis von Berlin, Preis von Europa, and Grosser Preis von Bayern.

The now-retired star mare also took out Europe’s most prestigious flat race, the Group 1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (2,400m) in 2022 before her retirement in November that year.

Assistant trainer William Butler was also pleased with Tiffany’s first win at the highest level, but felt a little concerned if she had been held up for a run after trailing others on the rails.

“We’re delighted. She had a good trip round down the inner, but you were always worried whether it would open up for her,” he said.

“But it opened up in the straight and she was tough and game to the line.

“We’ve just been pipped a few times, we’ve not just got there a few times but we got there well today.

“Over the years, Berlin, Germany has been very good to us. She has a good following and we love coming (here).

“Our plan was always to win a Group 1 race with Tiffany; now we have to see what happens next.

“We are very proud of her; she has danced every dance and brings joy to so many people.”

The Grosser Preis von Berlin proved disappointing for 2026 Group 1 German Derby (2,400m) winner Dardanos.

The Soldier Hollow three-year-old trained by Andreas Wohler appeared eager until the back straight, despite the fast pace set by the four-year-old mare Innora (Leon Wolff).

In the end, Dardanos – ridden by Eduardo Pedroza – was unable to make any headway and finished last.

Just one place ahead of him was the Yasmin Almenrader-trained 2025 German Derby victor Hochkonig (Jack Mitchell), who, at least, had a brief moment of sprint to the finish.

The next Group 1 race in Germany is the 156th Grosser Preis von Baden (2,400m) at Baden-Baden on Sept 6. DEUTSCHER GALOPP

Additional reporting by Sharon Zhang