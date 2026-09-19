G1 2-from-2 for Melham, Waller in Melbourne

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Jockey-trainer pair claim the two big races at Caulfield, Sir Rupert Clarke and Underwood

Angel Capital - Angel Capital (Ben Melham) breaking his Group 1 duck in the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes (1,400m) at Caulfield on Sept 19.

Melbourne jockey Ben Melham and Sydney champion trainer Chris Waller were the heroes of the day at Caulfield on Sept 19 after they swept the two Group 1 A$1 million (S$909,000) races on offer.

Melham first struck with Birdman ($34) in the Underwood Stakes (1,800m) but one was evidently not enough as he came back two races later to bag the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes (1,400m) aboard Angel Capital ($31).

While the accomplished 38-year-old rider was at his second Underwood gong, the first coming with Homesman in 2018, Angel Capital was his breakthrough in the Sir Rupert Clarke.

Not known as a jockey given to over-the-top celebrations, he was again understated at the winner’s circle, just soaking up those two latest feathers to his cap that have brought his Group 1 tally up to 25.

Not once did he bring up his own feat, keener to deflect the praise onto his conveyances, especially Angel Capital who was a Group 1 maiden no more.

“He’s stiff not to have won a Group 1 until now,” said Melham of the Harry Angel five-year-old.

“The ability has never been a question with him. He’s a very good colt, and has shown his ability from day dot.

“He’s just so big and he’s such a brute. He’s not an easy horse to ride, but when things go his way, we can see what he can do.

“He just needs to chill out a little bit, but he’s come a long way. He’s raced against the best company.

“I just knew today it was the first time he’s been in a suitable race, and I thought everything would go to plan.

“There was good speed, we got into a good rhythm. That’s a credit to Chris, he sets his horses for all these races.”

Waller may be a serial Group 1 collector, mostly in Sydney where he was crowned champion trainer 16 times, but he was adding a first Sir Rupert Clarke to his sideboard.

Similarly, while Birdman was not at his Group 1 breakthrough, having already notched the Doomben Cup (2,000m) in May, he was giving Waller his third Underwood.

The Irish-bred by Free Eagle has done his Cox Plate chances (on Oct 24) no harm with his impressive 1.75L win from favourite Cosmic Crusader (William Pike).

“I think he’s a good 2,000m horse. He’s in the right barn, they know what they’re doing with him,” said Melham.

“They’ve got him flying and it’s a credit to the stable. Well done to Ozzie (Kheir) and Johnny (O’Neill), all the guys involved with the horse.

“He’s a lovely horse to ride. It makes my job easy when you’ve got a gentleman like this.”

manyan@sph.com.sg