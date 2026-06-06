Funny Wild can bring the happy smiles back

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Funny Wild landing the Grade 2 KRA Cup Mile (1,600m) in Busan on May 29. The Choi Ki-hong-trained galloper contests the Grade 2 Minister's Cup (2,000m) in Seoul on June 7.

– The Korean Triple Crown trail comes to an end on June 7 with the final jewel, the 700 million won (S$581,000) Grade 2 Minister’s Cup (2,000m) at the Seoul racecourse.

There may be no clean sweep on the line and there is not even a Derby winner on show as Hwang Geum Eo Jang, winner of May’s Classic, was not declared for the race after a piece of work on the morning of June 3.

Still, the 16-strong field looks very competitive and full of intrigue.

The step-up in trip to 10 furlongs could conceivably bring even more improvement out of Fantastic Force.

The Busan-based galloper by To Honor And Serve came from a long way back to finish fifth in the Grade 2 KRA Cup Mile (1,600m) at his home track on May 29. He had run a fast-finishing second in the Grade 1 Korean Derby (1,800m) in Seoul on May 3.

He has only won once but the Lim Keum-man trained runner may be seeking further. Under Francisco da Silva, he may oblige.

The favourite is likely to be the Choi Ki-hong-trained Funny Wild, though. The Bayern colt won the KRA Cup Mile with an on-pace effort and was accordingly sent off as favourite for the Korean Derby.

However, the four-time winner had to contend with gate 14, but he made it to the front. After struggling a little in the final furlong, he ultimately ran third.

He has won over 1,800m although he has not always been convincing in the final furlong, and leading Busan jockey Seo Seung-un will have to make sure he stays the extended trip.

The good news is he is drawn better in barrier 6 this time. He should map for an easier run to the front and a second Classic should not be ruled out.

King Master skipped the Cup Mile but was a revelation when he came from well off the pace to finish fourth in the Derby to show his versatility, having won from the front over 1,800m at Class 4 level at the last of his three career wins on March 29.

Trainer Lee Dong-kook’s colt by The King – a winner in Seoul up to 1,900m – is another who could relish the 2,000m.

Mr. Taeyang and Clutch Magic missed both the Cup Mile and Derby but are among plenty of others who can make an impact.

Drawn favourably in three, Mr. Taeyang was a strong winner for trainer Moon Byeong-ki over 1,800m on May 2, settling behind the speed and proving too strong.

Two starts back, the Race Day three-time winner ran second to King Master, and is getting better with each run. He can be a danger.

The Luigi Riccardi-trained Clutch Magic went all the way in a Class 4 1(,700m) on May 2, making it three wins from five.

The son of Uncaptured looks a progressive type and, while this is his sternest test, he can be on pace from a good draw in two and be in this a long way.

If a long shot could upset the applecart, it could be Concord Codie, who ran ninth in the Cup Mile and then fifth in the Derby, sweeping home late from the widest gate.

The step-up in trip can suit him very well and he can be a big danger late. KOREA RACING AUTHORITY