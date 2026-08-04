Top jockey Fortune favours Cork Bay in last

Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) EL COHETE must have a big winning chance in this field. She is very fast and very consistent. On her best form, she will be hard to beat.

(6) RUST NEVER SLEEPS ran a great race behind Another Hero last time. If he has improved further back at home, he will go close to winning.

(7) BOLERO stayed on well late for fourth on debut. He should improve nicely second-up, include him in all bets.

(2) WREATH OF SNOW oozes class on pedigree. The market could tell the story on debut, watch him closely.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(2) SABRE WING finished like a train on debut, beaten by just under four lengths by Juliet Of Verona. She will go very close to winning.

(3) MIND OVER YOU ran a fair race on debut behind World Of Secrets. She will love the step-up in trip to 1,200m, include her in all bets.

(6) ROCK THE ROAD stayed on well for third behind Scandalize last time. The form of that race has worked out well, she will be right there in the finish late.

(11) ROYAL EMULATION caught the eye late when finishing fourth in the same race as Sabre Wing last time. She might be able to sneak into the places at a decent price.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(2) AFRICAN WILD DOG has run two excellent races in succession. This looks to be the right race for him to exit the maiden ranks from a good draw.

(8) IT’SGOOD IT’SNICE disappointed terribly in the Grade 3 Langerman last time. He is much better than that poor performance. If he bounces back to his best form, he could be competitive.

(3) ZANFAN MORIS was well beaten by Superhero last time. The drop back in trip should help his chances, and he will be given the run of the race from a neat draw.

(7) BIG DEAL gets the blinkers fitted. He never runs a bad race; include him in all bets.

Race 4 (1)

(2) ODDS AND EVENS tried to lead them all the way in her last start behind Spanish World. She has a big winning chance. On her best form, she will be hard to beat from a good draw.

(11) MACRO GRAVITY showed good improvement stepping up in trip last time. She ran third in the same race as Odds And Evens on July 7. With some luck in the running from a bad draw, she will be competitive.

(6) BE RATIONAL ran fifth in a decent race last time. The form of that race has worked out well. If she builds on her last run, she could sneak into the places at a decent price.

(9) MOONSHINE BAY brings only fair form into this race. With the 2.5kg off her back from the apprentice claim, she could run a place at best.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(5) HAMPSTEAD HEATH won a good race last time. She was given five points for that win. The step-up in trip should be no problem for this mare; she will run a big race again.

(7) SUPREME FATE changed stables on July 10. She was last seen winning well on June 19. She will be just off the speed early, and she will be flying at them late. Watch her closely.

(10) UNA THE UNICORN flashed up late to run fourth behind Lady Veritas last time. She will be much fitter going into this race. Include her in all bets.

(11) DREAM SEARCHER never runs a bad race. She has a good place chance.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(3) MASTER COINER stayed on beautifully late for third behind Glenalmond last time. He looks progressive and there should be no excuses for this gelding from a good draw. Include him in all bets.

(1) ETOILEFILLANTE finished second in the same race as Master Coiner last time. He has run two great races in succession. He can be very hard to peg back, so watch him closely from a good draw.

(10) PHANTOM MAN never runs a bad race. He will be on the speed early. On his best form, he has a good place chance in this field.

(2) MIDWAY has dropped even further in the ratings from his last run on July 7. His chances must always be respected at this level.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(6) AVIGNON could be the value play in this tricky race. He is a big-striding horse with lots of early speed. In the hope that the apprentice gets his fractions right, he will run a big race.

(5) SHIFTING PATH stayed on well late for third behind Peace Of Mind on July 18. He has dropped to a winnable rating. With the right run, he will be competitive.

(7) PRINCE OF TIBET is much better than his last run. Ignore that performance on July 7. Now that he is back up the straight at Kenilworth, he could bounce back to his best form at a good price.

(4) VERCICAT has been rested for 78 days. If the 3YO gelding does not need the run, he could sneak into the places.

Race 8 (1,200m)

The Andre Nel-trained 5YO (1) CORK BAY stayed on well late to finish second behind Lyrical Gangster on July 18. The yard thinks highly of this gelding, and top jockey Andrew Fortune gets the ride. He will go close to winning on his best form.

(4) LYRICAL GANGSTER won with absolute ease last time and was given three points for winning a top race at Durbanville. Even though the Justin Snaith-trained 4YO has gone up in the weights, he will be very competitive again. Include him in all bets.

(3) LIKE DYNAMITE could be anything. He quickened away from the field to win super impressively on June 23. He should improve even further going into this race. Watch him closely, he looks like a smart colt in the making.

(10) CATWALK KING was well beaten in the Grade 3 Langerman on June 27. He is much better than that, he will be flying at them late.