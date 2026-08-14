Flying Finley will be hard to run down over 1,000m

Race 1 (1,200m)

(8) RED FLAG moved up like a winner in her last start when finishing second behind Juliet Of Verona on July 18. She finds herself in the right race here, and will go very close to winning on her current form.

(12) ONTHEWINGSOFADOVE has run two great races in succession. She will love the step-up in trip. With some luck in running, she will be right there in the finish again.

(11) CAPTAIN’S ELECT finished five lengths behind World Of Secrets on July 7. She was green on debut. If shet she has made further improvement back at home, she will be competitive.

(10) FUTURE RUNWAY ran a fair race on debut. She can only improve going into her second start. Watch her closely at a decent price.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(3) THE US OF A finished just under three lengths behind Gold Giboski at Hollywoodbets Durbanville on July 7. He has dropped two points in the rating since his last run. On his best form, he will be very hard to beat in this field.

(6) DANCE VARIETY ran just behind The Us Of A last time. He will be just off the speed early, and he will be flying at them late. Include him into all bets.

(5) WINTER SNAP has been rested for 248 days. The yard thinks highly of this gelding. Even though he might need the run after a lengthy break, he could pop up fresh. Watch him closely.

(1) EMPIRE STATE has been rested for 214 days. He could sneak into the places with no weight on his back.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(3) CHINWAG ran a great race in the Listed Irridescence Stakes on June 27. She was tough when finishing just under one length behind Grapes Of Wrath. She is a big filly with a beautiful action, and will be very hard to beat.

(5) GOLDEN SHIMMER stayed on well to finish three lengths behind Peace Garland on June 16. The form of that race has worked out well. With further improvement expected from this filly, she will make Chinwag work for victory.

(8) MY SUNSHINE ran a fair race behind Royal Influencer on July 25. She will be cherry ripe for this race. With some luck in running from a tricky draw, she can sneak into the places.

(7) SPIRIT OF LIFE showed good improvement from her first run into her second run. She will love the step- up in trip. Watch her closely here.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(4) BORN TO MASTER ran a fast-finishing second to Ready For The Road on July 18. On his best form, he will be hard to beat in this field.

(1) O’FELLOW did everything right when staying on for second behind Royal Celeb on July 25. From a neat draw, he will be competitive.

(8) MASTERONTHEMOON was given every chance to win last time. He will be doing some good work late, but the big weight will make it tough.

(3) QUIET PLACE never runs a bad race. He could sneak into the places from a nice draw.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(7) BOURBON KING quickened smartly to win a good race on July 25. He was given four points for that impressive win at Hollywoodbets Durbanville. He looks progressive. With some luck in running here, he will be hard to beat.

(4) WALOYO YAMONI was given a terrific ride by champion jockey Craig Zackey on June 21. On that run, he will be hard to peg back late.

(6) FORT LIAM won a gutsy race on July 14. The drop in trip will be no problem for this gelding.

(8) BATON ROUGE won well on July 7. He will be right there in the finish late.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(2) MON PAPILLON had absolutely no luck in running on July 18. She was beaten just under a length by Money Extractor in a driving finish at Hollywoodbets Durbanville. The blinkers have been removed, and she has a good draw. She will be hard to beat on her best form.

(7) PEACE GARLAND won her maiden impressively on June 16. The form of that race has worked out well. She must have a big winning chance again stepping up in trip to 1,600m.

(4) LITTLE NIMBUS finished third in the same race as Mon Papillon last time. Even though she shoulders top weight in this race, she will be competitive. Watch her closely.

(6) LA PATRONA has dropped in the ratings and should be more competitive now. She will be doing some good work late.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(4) WINTER PIRATE has been rested for 119 days. Ignore his last run completely on April 18. He went down to the start freely, and unfortunately, he stopped to a walk in his race behind Palace Gift. If he bounces back to his best form after a small break, he will go very close to winning.

(1) PALACE GIFT runs his best races up the straight at Kenilworth. If he jumps on terms, he will run a big race at a decent price.

(2) ESCARPMENT might be the value play in this tricky race. He did way too much in front last time when stopping badly to finish five lengths behind Lyrical Gangster on Aug 5. He has dropped in the ratings, and he gets 2.5kgs off his back from the apprentice claim. He should run a much-improved race in this field.

(5) MY BONNY BOY won his maiden well on June 27. He could be anything, include him into all bets.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(1) FLYING FINLEY stayed on well for second behind All About Al on July 18. He always runs a big race over this track and trip. He will be just off the speed early, and he will be flying at them late.

(3) ALL ABOUT AL quickened smartly to beat Flying Finley last time, with no weight on his back. He will go very close to winning again.

(6) UN BEL DI was carded to run at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth on Aug 12. He did not run in this race, but he will still be super competitive here.

(5) PINK PIGEON never runs a bad race. She has a good place chance in this field.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(7) PEACE OF MIND won impressively on July 18. She was given four points for that good win last time. If the apprentice gets his fractions right, she will be very hard to beat again.

(9) HERITAGE RIDGE did not have much luck in running last time. Watch for sharp improvement now that she is back up the straight at Kenilworth.

(3) RUBY REX ran a lovely race behind Moody Blue on July 14. She is progressive, her chances must be respected in this field.

(10) EASY MONEY finished just under five lengths behind Peace Of Mind on July 18. She could sneak into the places at a big price.